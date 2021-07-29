Jharkhand Congress Prez Denies Reports Of MLAs Colluding With BJP; Says 'Party Intact'

Jharkhand Congress President Rameshwar Oraon said on Wednesday that all is well within the party and that the party is intact after the party legislators came under the scanner for allegations of horse-trading. Oraon said in a statement, "We are intact as a party. Whatever is coming in media is not true. We can't rely on the confessions made before the police (by three arrested individuals)."

Party leader Alamgir Alam supported Oraon's claims and said that the allegations of Congress MLAs meeting with BJP leaders to topple the Jharkhand government were not true. Alam made a public statement that a few MLAs had come to meet them and discussions were held regarding the allegations. He said that even though the situation was unusual, the government remains strong and intact. He said the allegations against his party and the MLAs were baseless. Congress MLA Irfan Ansari and legislator Umashanker Akela were accused of meeting with leaders. Ansari denied the accusations and said that they would not take this step "at any cost."

Who is to blame for the situation?

Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahai blamed the BJP for trying to topple the coalition government by offering bribes to MLAs. He said that the party used similar techniques in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. Sahai confirmed, "We are probing the matter. MLAs have not denied their involvement in the offer by BJP. It was not acceptable for BJP top leadership to lose Jharkhand. Thrice they attempted to offer money to our MLAs. It's true that they don't offer small amounts, but crores of money. Are all Reserve Bank of India notes with them?"

Recently, Congress MLA Naman Bixal Kongari claimed that he was approached to play a part in toppling the Jharkhand Government. He said that he was offered a ministerial berth along with crores of rupees. He turned down the offer and immediately informed Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress are running a coalition government in the state of Jharkhand. Ranchi police arrested Abhishek Kumar Dubey, Amit Singh and Niwaran Prasad Mahto based on the complaints filed by Bermo MLA Kumar Jaimangal at the Kotwali police station on July 22 expressing suspicion over a conspiracy to destabilise the coalition government in Jharkhand.

(With ANI inputs)