As the suspense over the fate of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren continued, the ruling coalition affirmed that it had the support of over 50 MLAs in the Assembly. Speaking to the media after the meeting of UPA MLAs on August 28, Congress leader and Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta asserted that they will fight against the BJP's purported attempt to destabilise the government in the scenario that Soren is disqualified. He also called upon Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais to announce his decision at the earliest.

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta remarked, "It is better to die like a lion than to die slowly every day. It is not correct to die like a coward. That's why we will fight. We have not bowed down and we won't bow down. We are not scared and we won't be scared. We will work as per the majority given by the people. The Governor is an intelligent person. He should announce his decision quickly. We will discharge our constitutional rights. Our number is over 50."

With the support of the nominated Anglo-Indian MLA, the ruling coalition has a strength of 52 legislators in the 82-member Assembly with JMM, Congress, RJD, NCP and CPI(M-L) having 30, 18, 1, 1 and 1 seats respectively. However, 3 MLAs have been suspended by Congress and are in Kolkata after being released on bail. On the other hand, BJP and AJSU have 26 and 2 seats each and two Independents are a part of the House as well.

Hemant Soren faces disqualification

Trouble mounted for Hemant Soren in February after a BJP delegation met Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais seeking his removal under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act. This clause deals with disqualification for government contracts. BJP accused Soren of misusing his official position as the Mining and Environment Minister to get a stone mining lease in the Angara block of Ranchi district in 2021. After the Governor sought the opinion of the EC as per Article 192 of the Constitution, the latter issued a notice to Soren seeking an explanation on why action shouldn't be taken against him.

This article mandates the Governor to take a decision on whether a member of the House of the Legislature has become liable for disqualification based on the EC's opinion. During the hearing, the Jharkhand CM's team argued that the provisions in the election law, which he has been accused of violating, do not apply in this case. On August 18, both sides submitted their written submissions to the poll body. As per sources, the EC recommended the disqualification of Soren as an MLA and sent its opinion to the Jharkhand Governor on August 25.