Jharkhand Extends Lockdown Till May 6 & Tightens COVID Curbs; Here're New Guidelines

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Wednesday announced an extension of the lockdown till 6 am on May 6 and imposed stricter curbs to contain COVID-19 spread. The movement of people is allowed from 6 am to 3 pm only for essential services, attending marriage functions and air/train travel. While public transport is permitted, all educational institutions including schools, colleges, ITI, skill development centres, coaching institutions, and training institutions will remain closed. While all indoor or outdoor gatherings of more than 5 persons barring for marriage functions are prohibited, an exception has been made for the Madhupur by-election campaign. At present, there are 51,252 active novel coronavirus cases in Jharkhand while 1,59,916 patients have been discharged and 2246 deaths have been reported.

à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤¸à¤ªà¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤¹ (29 à¤…à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥ˆà¤² 6 à¤¬à¤œà¥‡ à¤¸à¥‡ 6 à¤®à¤ˆ à¤¸à¥à¤¬à¤¹ 6 à¤¬à¤œà¥‡ à¤¤à¤•) à¤¹à¥‡à¤¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¶à¤¾-à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶à¥¤

à¤¸à¤­à¥€ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤†à¤—à¥à¤°à¤¹ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤•à¥ƒà¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¤°à¤•à¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¤¾ à¤•à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾à¤ˆ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤¨ à¤•à¤°à¥‡à¤‚à¥¤ à¤œà¤¨-à¤¸à¤¹à¤­à¤¾à¤—à¤¿à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¹à¥€ à¤¹à¤® à¤•à¥‹à¤°à¥‹à¤¨à¤¾ à¤•à¥‡ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤µà¤¿à¤•à¤Ÿ à¤¸à¤‚à¤•à¥à¤°à¤®à¤£ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¹à¤°à¤¾ à¤¸à¤•à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤



à¤˜à¤° à¤ªà¤° à¤°à¤¹à¥‡à¤‚, à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¿à¤¤ à¤°à¤¹à¥‡à¤‚à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/pu0g1vwdfb — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) April 28, 2021

Here are lockdown rules in Jharkhand: