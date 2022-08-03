'Jharkhand Governance In Poor Condition': BJP Hits Back At Soren After Party MLAs' Arrest

Hitting back at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over his recently-made remarks against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Union Minister Arjun Munda has launched a blistering attack against the ruling government in Jharkhand and claimed that the governance in the state is in a very "poor condition".

This came in reference to the recent statements made by the Jharkhand Chief Minister in regards to the huge cache of cash found with Congress MLAs in West Bengal as he said that the BJP is trying to destabilise the government in Jharkhand and is also trying to write a new definition of politics in the country.

However, in a stern reaction to this, the Union Minister lashed out at the CM and said,

“Truth is that governance in Jharkhand is in very poor condition. With such statements, he wants to free himself. He should say what actions are being taken in matters in which evidence has been found instead of accusing the BJP so that nobody asks him anything.”

In addition to this, Munda also said that such statements against the BJP are being made as "CM Hemant Soren has realised that he has been exposed in front of the people following the seizure of vast amount of money from the Congress MLAs".

What did the Jharkhand CM say?

Two days after three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand were arrested by the West Bengal police in Howrah district, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren while speaking to the media on August 1 said that the BJP is trying to destabilise his government by playing "dirty politics".

As he answered media questions over the arrest of the three Congress MLAs, he said,

"Attempts to topple our government are not new. The BJP has been making such attempts ever since it was voted out of power in Jharkhand. Democracy in our country is under attack but we are not intimidated by their acts. They are trying to destabilize our govt as well. Seeing the latest episode it can be said that they couldn't succeed in their dirty politics."

Three MLAs identified as Rajesh Kachhap, Naman Bixal Kongari, and Irfan Ansar were travelling in a car when they were nabbed by the police. A huge amount of cash money was recovered from them and the three were immediately arrested and remanded to CID custody.

