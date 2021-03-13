'Jharkhand Government Cheating Youth By Making False Promises', Says State BJP Chief

Following the approval of an employment policy by the Jharkhand Cabinet on Friday, which mandates that 75% of all private-sector jobs paying up to â‚¹30,000 per month be reserved for Jharkhand residents, Deepak Prakash, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jharkhand, criticized Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government on Saturday, stating that 'it just makes promises but never follows through.'

Jharkhand BJP President Deepak Prakash slams Hemant Soren government

Slamming Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government, the BJP state party chief said "This type of announcement is an attempt to confuse the public once again. First, the Hemant Soren government brought employment policy to the Legislative Assembly and clarified its plans. During the previous BJP government, the people were given jobs. Around 65,000 contract workers have become unemployed since then. The Jharkhand government is cheating the youth by false promises"

'State govt do not fulfil promises': Jharkhand BJP Chief

The BJP leader affirmed that the state government had promised to provide employment to 5 lakh people but it was not fulfilled. He said that it looks like this government can only make the announcements but can't implement them. Prakash asserted, "There is a big gap between the Jharkhand government's words and actions. This confuses people. In his manifesto, Soren said that we will give employment to 5 lakh people annually and if they do not provide employment then they will give employment allowance. He further said he would resign if this was not fulfilled. In such a situation, it seems that the government of Jharkhand is the government of announcements."

Earlier this week, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren inaugurated 50 state-of-the-art Anganwadi centres--Nand Ghar-- at Sindurpeti in Chandankyari block of Bokaro district. The Nand Ghar initiative has been lifted under the banner of Vedanta Group's ESL Steel Plant. After the inauguration, BJP MLA from the region objected to the launch and said that this initiative is an "eyewash". The people of Chandankyari will not be benefitted from it, he added.