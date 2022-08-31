Jharkhand Government On The Verge Of Collapse? Here Are Scenarios For UPA & NDA

In a new twist to the Jharkhand political crisis, Chief Minister Hemant Soren shifted 32 of the ruling coalition MLAs to the Mayfair resort in Raipur on Tuesday. This assumes significance amid concerns in UPA over the possible disqualification of Soren in the office-of-profit case.

Justifying resort politics, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel told the media, "Raj Bhawan is yet to open EC's letter which means something is being planned. Jharkhand MLAs have come here that's why they're (BJP) worried. If MLAs were let free in Jharkhand then they (BJP) would have got a chance to buy them and give them Rs.20 crore".

If Soren is disqualified as an MLA, the Jharkhand government will collapse irrespective of whether he is barred from contesting elections for a certain period or not. In such a scenario, the Governor is likely to call the single-largest party or coalition that has the support of at least 42 MLAs in the 82-member Assembly to form the new government. Thus, the JMM-led alliance which has a comfortable majority with JMM, Congress, RJD, NCP and CPI(M-L) having 30, 18, 1, 1 and 1 seats respectively might be invited to form the government again. It is also expected to bag the support of nominated Anglo-Indian MLA Glen Galstaun.

However, it is unclear whether the three MLAs suspended by Congress- Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kacchap and Naman Bixel Kongari will vote in the scenario of a floor test as they have been directed to remain in Kolkata as part of their bail conditions. On the other hand, BJP and its ally AJSU have 26 and 2 MLAs respectively and two Independents in the House support NDA as well. The worry for UPA stems from the fact that 70 MLAs voted for NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu which implies that nearly 9 Congress legislators and one NCP member cross-voted.

Current seats in Assembly: 82

Halfway mark: 42

Alliance MLAs Scenarios to form government UPA 52 Keep the flock together NDA 30 In a floor test, 23 MLAs of the ruling alliance need to abstain or 12 MLAs need to cross-vote

Hemant Soren faces disqualification

Trouble mounted for Hemant Soren in February after a BJP delegation met Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais seeking his removal under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act. This clause deals with disqualification for government contracts. BJP accused Soren of misusing his official position as the Mining and Environment Minister to get a stone mining lease in the Angara block of Ranchi district in 2021. After the Governor sought the opinion of the EC as per Article 192 of the Constitution, the latter issued a notice to Soren seeking an explanation on why action shouldn't be taken against him.

This article mandates the Governor to take a decision on whether a member of the House of the Legislature has become liable for disqualification based on the EC's opinion. During the hearing, the Jharkhand CM's team argued that the provisions in the election law, which he has been accused of violating, do not apply in this case. On August 18, both sides submitted their written submissions to the poll body. As per sources, the EC recommended the disqualification of Soren as an MLA and sent its opinion to the Jharkhand Governor on August 25.