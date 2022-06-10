Last Updated:

Jharkhand Govt Files SLP In SC After HC Orders To Maintain PILs In Shell Companies Case

Jharkhand govt filed SLP in Supreme Court on Friday, challenging the state High Court's decision on the maintainability of a PIL linked to shell companies case.

Written By
Aniket Mishra
Jharkhand

IMAGE: PTI/SHUTTERSTOCK


The Jharkhand government filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court on June 10, challenging the state High Court's decision on the maintainability of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) connected to shell corporations. Reports suggest that the aforementioned case is reportedly linked to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. In a 79-page judgement, the state High Court dismissed the arguments made by eminent counsel Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi (questioning the maintainability of the two PILs brought against the Chief Minister and his allies).

The respondent lawyers had objected to the PILs on multiple grounds, according to the HC's order. First, they claimed that the PILs had not been filed in accordance with the Jharkhand High Court's rules. Second, according to Jharkhand High Court Rules, petitioner Shiv Shankar Sharma has failed to provide the essential credentials. 

Third, the writ petitions were filed with mala fide purpose since the writ petitioner's father was a witness in a criminal case brought against the CM's father, Shibu Soren, in which the trial court found him guilty. Fourth, without exhausting the remedies afforded under the Code of Criminal Procedure, the writ petitioner has gone straight to the High Court. Furthermore in their final reason, the respondent lawyers stated that because the Chief Minister has already relinquished the lease, there is no need for this action to continue.

READ | EC extends Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's appearing date to June 14 in mining lease case

It is important to mention here that the Jharkhand High Court rejected each objection point by point. Giving reasons for the rejection of the objection, the court reasoned that some of the requirements as per Rule 4, 4-B and 5 of the Jharkhand High Court (Public Interest Litigation) Rules, 2010 have not been followed and the instant writ petitions cannot be held to be not maintainable.

READ | 'JMM-Congress alliance will field one candidate for Jharkhand RS seat': Hemant Soren

The Court deems the matter fit and proper: Jharkhand HC

The High Court bench consisting of Chief Justices Dr Ravi Ranjana and Sujit Narayan Prasad said, "This Court, after considering the aforesaid aspect of the matter and taking into consideration the fact that the issue which is the subject matter of writ petition since it involves the issue of siphoning off huge public money, having the public interest at large, therefore, this Court deems it fit and proper not to throw the writ petition on that ground."

The court further added in its order copy, "This Court, after having answered the issue, as framed by this Court, and on the basis of discussions made hereinabove, is summing up its view and is of the considered opinion that the writ petitions cannot be thrown away on the ground of maintainability."

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: 

READ | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren orders anti-corruption probe into 5 ministers of former BJP govt
READ | Oust corrupt Hemant Soren govt from power: Nadda urges tribals in Jharkhand
READ | Jharkand CM Hemant Soren seeks exemption from physical appearance in MCC violation case
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND