Jharkhand Govt Under Soren In Limbo; Only 32 Of 51 UPA MLAs Join Raipur Resort Escape

With Jharkhand Raj Bhawan mum over the Election Commission’s ruling on Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s disqualification as an MLA, Republic learnt from sources that 32 of the 51 legislators of the ruling alliance landed in Raipur on Tuesday. While the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has 30 MLAs, its allies, the Congress has 18, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have one each, bringing the total number of legislators to 51. However, only 32 allegedly reached Raipur.

Amid speculations that MLAs are mulling switching sides, if those not part of Soren's flock join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has 26 legislators, and its alliance partners All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) with two legislators, and other two legislators, they could near the magic number 41- required to form the government in the state.

Suspense over Governor's decision on alleged EC recommendation

'Deliberately delaying announcing a decision,' the UPA has claimed, requesting the Governor to clear the confusion of whether or not a report has been sent by the Election Commission of India, allegedly recommending the Chief Minister's disqualification as an MLA over allegations that he allocated a mining lease to himself while holding the portfolio of Mines in 2021.

The recommendation came after the EC was forwarded a complaint of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which had accused the Jharkhand Chief Minister of violating Section 9(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.