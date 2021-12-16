Jharkhand Has To March Forward Rapidly: Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said the mineral-rich state would lag behind if it could not catch up with the pace of other developing states of the country.

“Other states of the country are progressing along with their traditions and culture. We too have to march forward rapidly, otherwise we will lag behind,” Soren said while addressing 'Aapke Adhikar, Aap ki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' programme organized at Chaibasa, the headquarters of mineral-rich West Singhbhum district, an official release said.

“I believe that the rural masses were disappointed towards the prevailing system of the government. Hence, we came to your doorsteps to inculcate trust and dispel disappointments as well as to cover the needy under government's welfare schemes”, Soren said.

The youth can play a major role in the development of the state with dignity, the chief minister said and assured that the government would assist them in all possible way to provide employment and to start business to ensure smile on the faces of our generation next, farmers and labourers.

Soren stressed the need for participation of general masses to strengthen the rural economy.

The government’s intention was to resolve the problems of rural masses at their doorsteps. Hence, the government officials were reaching out to them in remote areas.

The chief minister appealed to the poor and needy to come forward and avail the benefits of the government schemes.

He said the government has reached the doorsteps of rural masses with government schemes and their problems were being resolved within minutes.

Soren said his government was making efforts to bring Divyangs under the cover of government's pension scheme.

Soren distributed grants and loans to people of East and West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts, the release added.

