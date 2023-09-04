Jharkhand HC Rejects Review Plea To Stay Sexual Harassment Charges Against Congress MLA

Refusing the criminal revision petition filed by the Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav against a court order refusing to discharge him, the Jharkhand High Court said, “There are sufficient grounds to proceed trial against the accused.” Notably, a woman filed a case of sexual harassment against the Congress MLA, in which the lower court in an order refused to discharge him, however, he challenged the decision in the Jharkhand HC.

The bench of Justice Subhash Chand further observed reasons cited by the victim for the delay in registering the FIR were well-founded, as the victim was continuously subjected to criminal intimidation by the accused Yadav and his associates, it held.

‘Sufficient grounds to proceed trial’: Jharkhand HC

"In view of the allegations made in the F.I.R., the cumulative evidence collected by the I.O. during investigation i.e., oral as well as documentary and the settled propositions of law as laid down by the Hon’ble Apex Court as referred herein above, there are sufficient grounds to proceed trial against the accused. As such, the impugned order dated 2nd April, 2022 passed by the court below rejecting the discharge application needs no interference," said the bench of Justice Subhash Chand.

Vacating the protection granted to the MLA, Jharkhand HC also heard the prosecution’s account of the sequence of events narrating the alleged incident. The case against Yadav is registered under Sections 376, 511, 354-A, 354-B, 354-D, 379, 506, 509, and 34 of the IPC. Explaining the series of events that preceded the alleged incident, the victim attended a party event in Mohanpur, Deoghar on April 20, 2019, she said.

Alleged event as it happened

The prosecution further claimed the victim received a call from the Congress MLA Yadav later that evening. He asked her to come to a hotel and meet him on parliamentary matters and meet other team members. After not being able to track Pradeep Yadav, he asked her to speak to someone at the reception where she was asked to wait in a room.

The victim alleged after joining her in the meeting room, MLA and General Secretary Yadav made unwanted advances to her and touched her inappropriately, and even to the extent of threatening the victim. The alleged actions continued despite her showing strong protest. Thereafter, she was able to fend him off and escape from the room asking for help.

Yadav’s counsel said that the lower court made a significant error by rejecting the discharge application, saying the impartial witnesses didn’t support the accusations made by the woman. Moreover, the counsel for Opposite Party No.2 (X), Gautam Kumar said the prosecutrix and prosecution witnesses were threatened to not report the incident to the police. He added that even after the case was reported to the police, they continue to receive threats from the opposite side.