Jharkhand Health Min Claims 62 Lakh Vaccines Wasted In India; 'highest In BJP States'

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta claimed on Wednesday, January 19, that nearly 62 lakh COVID-19 vaccines are wasted across the country, of which over 29 lakh are wasted in Odisha, Gujarat, Assam, Tripura, and other BJP-ruled states. Speaking on the COVID-19 situation in Jharkhand, he stated that the death numbers are not increasing and the situation is normal.

"Some deaths have occurred due to multi-organ failure/co-morbidities. So far no case suggesting death due to COVID-19 or Omicron," Banna Gupta told ANI.

When asked about the vaccine wastage allegation against the state, he claimed about 62 lakh vaccines are wasted nationally of which over 29 lakh are wasted in BJP-ruled states.

The spread of COVID-19 cases continued unabated on Wednesday as 2,617 more people tested positive for the virus in Jharkhand taking the tally to 4,12,939. Additionally, 12 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,225, a health bulletin said on Thursday. Ranchi district registered the highest number of new cases at 809, followed by 525 in Jamshedpur, it said.

Jharkhand extends COVID-19 restrictions till January 31

The Jharkhand government has extended the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in the state till January 31, Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh said on Saturday. Under the existing restrictions, which are in place since January 3, educational institutions will remain closed, and bars and restaurants and other business establishments shall close down their shutters after 8 PM, while a maximum of 100 people will be allowed to attend events such as weddings and funerals.

Parks, swimming pools, gymnasiums, zoos, places of tourist interest, stadiums, and educational institutions shall remain closed till January 31. Cinema halls, restaurants, bars, and shopping malls shall remain open till 8 PM with 50 percent capacity. Government and private offices will also function with 50 per cent attendance.