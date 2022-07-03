Jharkhand Health Minister donates blood to patient during hospital visit

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Jul 2 (PTI) Jharkhand Health and Disaster Management Minister Banna Gupta on Saturday donated blood to a needy patient undergoing treatment in government-run MGM Hospital here, where he had gone to attend an official programme.

A woman, after coming to know that the minister have come to the hospital, reached the venue and requested him to arrange blood for her 49-year-old husband who urgently required it.

When she said she failed to get a donor, Gupta himself donated blood.

आज एमजीएम अस्पताल में पोटका के कालिकापुर गांव निवासी 49 वर्षीय सुबोध भकत को इलाज के दौरान खून की जरूरत थी, उनकी पत्नी ने एक बहन के रूप में आकर सुहाग बचाने का आग्रह किया, स्वास्थ्य मंत्री होने के पहले एक मनुष्य हूँ इसलिए मैंने स्वयं खून देकर बहन की सुहाग की रक्षा की। pic.twitter.com/ohFgLSuzxZ — Banna Gupta (@BannaGupta76) July 2, 2022

The woman, a resident of Kalikapur under Potka block of the district, showered blessings on the minister.

Later, he told reporters: “I am a human being first. I discharged my duty to save the life of a sister's husband.” In March, Gupta was on his way from here to Ranchi to attend the assembly session when he spotted three youths who were injured in a road accident at Dulmi in Seraikela-Kharswan district.

The minister got down from his vehicle, called an ambulance and waited on the spot till the victims were sent to a nearby hospital.

On Saturday, Gupta inaugurated a centre at the MGM Hospital where X-ray, ultrasound and CT scans can be done at a nominal price. It will be operated on PPP mode. PTI BS NN NN