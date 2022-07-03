Last Updated:

Jharkhand Health Minister Donates Blood To Patient During Hospital Visit

A woman, after coming to know that the minister have come to the hospital, reached the venue and requested him to arrange blood for her 49-year-old husband who urgently required it.

Press Trust Of India
Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Jul 2 (PTI) Jharkhand Health and Disaster Management Minister Banna Gupta on Saturday donated blood to a needy patient undergoing treatment in government-run MGM Hospital here, where he had gone to attend an official programme.

When she said she failed to get a donor, Gupta himself donated blood.

The woman, a resident of Kalikapur under Potka block of the district, showered blessings on the minister.

Later, he told reporters: “I am a human being first. I discharged my duty to save the life of a sister's husband.” In March, Gupta was on his way from here to Ranchi to attend the assembly session when he spotted three youths who were injured in a road accident at Dulmi in Seraikela-Kharswan district.

The minister got down from his vehicle, called an ambulance and waited on the spot till the victims were sent to a nearby hospital.

On Saturday, Gupta inaugurated a centre at the MGM Hospital where X-ray, ultrasound and CT scans can be done at a nominal price. It will be operated on PPP mode. PTI BS NN NN

