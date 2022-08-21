Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Calls Meeting Of UPA MLAs; Discusses Probable Names For CM Post

Ahead of the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s verdict in the office of profit case against the Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren chaired a meeting of UPA MLAs at his residence in Ranchi to discuss strategy in case the verdict comes against him.

An important meeting of ministers and MLAs of JMM, Congress and RJD was held at the Chief Minister’s residence on Saturday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. However, after the meeting, MLAs said that they had in-depth discussions with the Chief Minister on the drought situation due to low rainfall region-wise.

Denying the discussion held in the Election Commission on the matter of keeping the decision on the Chief Minister’s mining lease allocation case, MLAs said in unison that Hemant Soren will remain the CM and there is no political crisis of any kind.

According to sources, the ruling party has prepared a strategy to move forward. In case of Soren’s disqualification, the Chief Minister also discussed possible names in the meeting.

JMM leaders to remain in Ranchi ahead of the EC verdict

Ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLAs have been told to remain in Ranchi ahead of the EC verdict. The Congress party is said to have also directed its MLAs not to leave Jharkhand until August 24, asking them to ensure that they reach the state capital within five hours in case of any crisis situation.

Hemant Soren was served a notice by EC on May 2 for allegedly misusing his office as the Chief Minister and Minister of Industries in allotting a black stone mining lease over 0.88 acres of land in Ranchi's Angara block in September last year. In his response to the EC, Soren argued that the mining lease was obtained in 2008 and was surrendered earlier this year without any mining activity being undertaken.

Hemant Soren in trouble

Hemant Soren had allegedly obtained a lease of a 0.88-acre area in Angara block of mineral-rich Ranchi on June 16, 2021. He was also given an environmental clearance of the said mine by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority in September of the same year. Notably, when the two-state agencies approved the mining proposal, Hemant Soren was handling the portfolio of Mines and Environment.

Under Section 9A, an elected member can be disqualified if, and for so long as, "there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate Government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that Government."

A PIL on the controversy had also been filed in the Jharkhand High Court alleging 'misuse' of office powers in February 2022. A bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad had called it ‘a serious matter’ and had issued a notice to the CM on Friday, April 8. The state had accepted its 'mistake' and had underlined that the lease has since been surrendered.