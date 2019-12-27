Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Pays Tribute To Lance Naik Albert Ekka

Remembering Lance Naik Albert Ekka, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday, December 27, paid tribute to the Param Vir Chakra awardee on his birth anniversary at his statue placed in the heart of the state's capital city.

"Today is the day when Jharkhand's brave son -- Albert Ekkaji was born. It is a matter of pride for the entire state that such brave souls were born amid us. I, therefore, am honoured to have paid my tribute to him on this auspicious day," said Soren.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader during the event also said his coalition government aims at satisfying the promises made to the people at the election campaign.

"We (JMM) have always said that we will fulfil the objectives for which the separate state was created," added Soren.

Governor of Jharkhand Draupadi Murmu has invited JMM leader, Hemant Soren to swear in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on December 29 in Ranchi.

Hemant Soren on Tuesday, December 24, met the Governor along with Congress leaders RPN Singh, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav, and former Jharkhand CM and JVM chief Babulal Marandi to stake claim to form the government after a thumping victory for the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance.

JMM Chief also planned to extend an invitation to his Congress allies and the Gandhi family to his oath-taking ceremony in Jharkhand on December 29.

Lance Naik Albert Ekka

Param Vir Chakra awardee Lance Naik Albert Ekka, born in 1942, was a soldier in the Indian Army. He was killed in fighting the battle of Hilli, during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The battle which safeguarded Agartala, took place near Gangasagar railway station, 7 Km from the state capital in 1971.

Albert Ekka and his men of the 14 Guards Regiment of the Indian Army made the supreme sacrifice while defending the nation against the forces of Pakistan.

He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest wartime gallantry award. The Centre had also issued a postal stamp in his memory in 2000, on the occasion of the 50th Republic Day.

(Wih inputs from ANI)