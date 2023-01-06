Jharkhand: Home Minister Amit Shah To Address Rally At Chaibasa On Saturday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public rally at Chaibasa in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday, BJP leaders said.

Security has been beefed up in Chaibasa in view of the proposed visit of the Home minister, officials said.

State BJP president Deepak Prakash, former Jharkhand Chief Ministers Babulal Marandi, who is also the leader of the BJP legislative party, and Raghubar Das, Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu held meetings with BJP workers and leaders to make Shah's programme a grand success.

Deepak Prakash told PTI that all arrangements for the rally have been made. The Home will address the rally at Tata College, Chaibasa on Saturday.

The proposed visit of Shah is said to be crucial in view of the 2024 parliamentary elections besides 2024 assembly elections.

The saffron party had lost the Singhbhum (ST) seat in the last parliamentary elections. Gita Koda, Congress nominee and wife of former chief minister Madhu Koda, defeated sitting BJP candidate Laxman Gilua by 72,155 votes from the Singhbhum (ST) seat in the last Lok Sabha election.

Shah who will reach Chaibasa on Saturday is scheduled to fly to Chhattisgarh in the afternoon after addressing the rally.

