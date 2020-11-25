Jharkhand Home Secy Seeks Report From Police Over Lalu Prasad Yadav's Viral Audiotape

Commenting on the viral audiotape of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Jharkhand Home Secretary Rajeev Arun Ekka stated that he has sought a report from the police headquarters to ascertain the veracity of the tape. The state Home Secretary has also assured of action against the RJD chief if the charges are proved to be true. In the audiotape, the former Bihar CM is heard asking BJP MLA Lalan Paswan to refrain from voting in the Speaker's election that will be held in the assembly.

Convicted in multiple fodder scam, Lalu Prasad Yadav has been lodged in jail since 2017. However, at present, he is lodged at the bungalow allotted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Director in Ranchi, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Director, meanwhile, has been staying at the institute's guest-house.

Earlier in October, Lalu Prasad Yadav had been granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in the 33.67 crore Chaibasa treasury case. Lalu has been convicted in four fodder scam cases. The Dumka case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by officials from Animal Husbandry Department between the years 1991 and 1996 when Yadav was the CM of undivided Bihar.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's viral audiotape

The audiotape in question has been released by the state unit of BJP after ex-Deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Modi claimed that Lalu is trying to lure NDA MLAs. In the audiotape, Lalu, whose very use of a phone itself may constitute a violation, is heard saying, "Many congratulations Paswan ji. Listen we will make you a minister and take your name forward. Right now, you refrain from voting or vote on our side." When Lalan Paswan says that he is supposed to vote along party lines, Lalu Yadav is heard saying, "Do not go to the assembly on that day. Be absent, tell them you tested positive for Coronavirus."

Earlier on Tuesday, former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi accused Lalu Prasad Yadav of personally calling NDA MLAs and luring them to switch sides. According to the BJP MLC, Lalu was promising ministerial berths to the legislators of the ruling coalition in his telephonic conversations. Moreover, Modi claimed that the ex-Bihar CM had himself picked up the call when he called on the phone number used to contact the MLAs. Warning him against orchestrating "dirty tricks", the BJP leader affirmed that such attempts to destabilize the Nitish Kumar-led government.

