Jharkhand Illegal Mining: CM Soren's Press Adviser Likely To Be Questioned By ED On Aug 1

Press adviser to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Abhishek Prasad, is likely to be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the Ranchi zonal office on Monday, August 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with illegal mining.

This comes a week after CM Soren's alleged political representative Pankaj Mishra was arrested by the ED in the illegal mining case on July 19. Days earlier, the ED conducted raids at about 18 locations in Jharkhand like Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa resulting in the seizure of Rs 5.34 crore unaccounted cash. Five stone crushers that were being illegally operated from the site and five illegal firearm cartridges were also seized.

Pooja Singhal arrested

In the alleged illegal mining scam in Jharkhand, the central agency raided IAS officer Pooja Singhal as part of the money laundering investigation against her. Following the ED's action, the 2000-batch IAS officer, who was holding the charge of Jharkhand mining secretary, was suspended by the state government. CA Suman Kumar, linked to Singhal and her husband, was also arrested by the ED, with a total of Rs 19.76 crore cash recovered from his location.

A chargesheet to the effect was filed against the 2000-batch IAS officer and others in the Ranchi court in July. "Evidences collected during the course of investigation (against Singhal and others), including those collected during the searches and statements of various persons, revealed that the major chunk of the seized cash was derived from illegal mining and it belonged to senior bureaucrats and politicians," the ED said.

