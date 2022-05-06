Jharkhand Illegal Mining: ED Raids 18 Locations Across India; Govt Officials Under Scanner

In a breaking update, the Enforcement Directorate is conducting massive searches and seizure operations regarding the Jharkhand illegal mining case. As per reports, more than 18 locations across Jharkhand, Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are being searched

ED is also searching the residences of several senior officers in the Jharkhand government.

It is to be noted that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also holds the Mining and Environment portfolios in the state. In a related update, on May 2, the Election Commission sent a notice to Hemant Soren over a mining lease granted in his name in alleged violation of Section 9A of the Representation of Peoples’ Act 1951.

In Jharkhand's Dhanbad, Portion Of Illegal Coal Mine Collapses

In an unfortunate incident, a portion of a coal mine collapsed in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Tuesday. According to reports, many people are feared to be trapped in the mine site. The rescue operation is underway.

Dhanbad SSP told ANI, "A portion of ECL coal mine collapsed under Nirsa police station of Dhanbad, Jharkhand. Many feared trapped". The police officer mentioned that the number of casualties can be ascertained after the rescue operation is completed.

According to the PTI report, the first incident took place on Monday, January 31, at the Kapasara outsourcing project of Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) in the Nirsa police station area. While the incident happened during the night hours of Monday, in Chach Victoriya of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) in Nirsa, and the third incident occurred at Gopinathpur open cast mines of the ECL in Panchet police station area on Tuesday morning.

(Image: PTI)