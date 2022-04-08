Jharkhand: Infighting In Congress; MLAs To Meet Rahul Gandhi With Cabinet Reshuffle Demand

The infighting in Congress came to the fore in Jharkhand once again on Thursday as MLAs of the Sonia Gandhi-led party demanded a Cabinet reshuffle in the state. While conceding that 4 out of 16 Congress MLAs are Ministers, party legislator Irfan Ansari told the media that his other colleagues should also be considered for Cabinet berths based on their performance. For instance, he suggested that the Rajasthan model should be implemented in Jharkhand whereby a Minister remains in charge for two and a half years only thus giving an opportunity to multiple MLAs.

Moreover, Congress MLA Irfan Ansari remarked, "Almost 9 MLAs (of Congress) have given their consent to this. We will go to Delhi after Ram Navami with a detailed report and tell this to KC Venugopal and Rahul Gandhi". After 30 senior leaders from Jharkhand were summoned to Delhi earlier this week, speculation was rife that the party is upset with the Hemant Soren-led government.

Earlier on February 22, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta accused CM Hemant Soren of trying to finish the Congress party in the state. Addressing the 'Chintan Shivir' (brainstorming session) of Congress in Madhuban, Gupta asserted that there was no point in being a part of the state government if JMM is targeting the vote base of Congress. Urging his colleagues to abide by the party's ideology and principles, he threatened to resign if he is compelled to compromise with the national language.

Political scenario in Jharkhand

The 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election was conducted in 5 phases. While the polls commenced on November 30, the other phases of voting took place on December 7, 12, 16, and 20. The approximate voter turnout for all 81 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand was 65.17%. The BJP-AJSU alliance was seeking re-election after winning 42 out of 81 seats in the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections. However, the opposition alliance comprising Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Rashtriya Janata Dal secured 47 seats, which is more than the halfway mark in the Jharkhand Assembly with a combined vote share of 35.35%.

On the other hand, the incumbent BJP won from only 25 constituencies with a vote share of 33.37%. In the eventuality that BJP and AJSU contested the elections together, the JMM-led alliance would have lost 13 seats. In such a scenario, the BJP-led alliance could have secured 40 seats in contrast to the Congress-JMM-RJD tie-up's tally of 34 seats. This could have paved the way for the former to form the government with the support of MLAs from smaller parties.