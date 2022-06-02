Jharkhand: JMM, Congress, RJD Form Coordination Committee In Bid To Salvage Coalition

Amid the ongoing rift in Jharkhand's ruling coalition, a nine-member Coordination Committee has been formed to improve coordination between the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance. The committee will be headed by JMM supremo Shibu Soren.

A Coordination Committee had been a long-pending demand of the Congress. It was formed during the meeting with the Congress delegation led by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and state Congress in-charge Avinash Pande.

Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Alamgir Alam attended the delegation.

Members of the Committee from JMM include President Shibu Soren, Vinod Pandey, Bhago Besra, Sarfaraz Ahmad, and Yogendra Mahato. Those included from Congress are Rajesh Thakur, Alamgir Alam, and Bandhu Tirkey. Satyanand Bhogta will be a member from RJD.

In an official communique, Jharkhand Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said the Committee has been formed for better communication and it will decide the political appointments of the government.

“The Coordination Committee has been formed for better communication and coordination in the alliance. The committee will decide the political appointments of the government as well as review the implementation of the public concerning policies and projects,” Pande said.

Jharkhand coalition in trouble?

The JMM-Congress alliance has been going through a rough patch lately with the two parties having disagreements over the candidate for Rajya Sabha elections. Sources say that Congress took objection after CM Hemant Soren announced JMM leader Mahua Maji as the Rajya Sabha nominee, contrary to what was discussed in his meeting with Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

As per sources, Avinash Pande called on Sonia Gandhi on Monday evening, hours after Soren's announcement, and held a discussion on whether Congress should continue the tie-up as JMM violated the 'alliance dharma'.

(With inputs from agency)