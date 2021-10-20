A police complaint was lodged against the former treasurer of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Ravi Kejriwal, and his confidant Ashok Agrawal on Tuesday for allegedly conspiring against Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government. The complaint was filed by JMM MLA from the Ghatshila Assembly constituency, Ramdas Soren.

According to the complaint, the two have been accused of coming to Ramdas' residence and trying to give him financial offers in exchange for forming a separate party and helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) take down the Hemant Soren-led government. The JMM MLA also said that the former JMM members offered him a ministerial post for the same.

The FIR was filed on October 12 at the Dhurwa Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including Sections 124(A), 171 (E), 120 (B), and 34 followed by the 8/9 Prevention of Corruption Act.

Notably, there have been several reports of other political leaders conspiring against the coalition government of Jharkhand including the JMM, Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Ravi Kejriwal expelled from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

Last year in August, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha expelled the then treasurer Ravi Kejriwal from the party's membership for the next six years. Issuing an order in this regard, he was removed from all the posts.

Once a close confidant of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and party chief Shibu Soren, Ravi Kejriwal's expulsion came after several complaints of financial irregularities under his name started surfacing. He was also accused of raising funds for the Soren family.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI)