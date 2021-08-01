Jharkhand Judge Death: Babulal Marandi Demands Action Against Dhanbad SSP

In a recent update of the Dhanbad judge death case, Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Babulal Marandi demanded strict action be taken against the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Dhanbad Sanjeev Kumar over negligence in the case of the alleged killing of Additional District Judge Uttam Anand. On July 28, the serving Additional District and Sessions Judge in Dhanbad, Uttam Anand, was killed after being hit by an autorickshaw.

Babulal Marandi said, "I have written a letter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Action should also be taken against Sanjeev Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police of Dhanbad. He should be suspended".

He informed, "SSP's previous record remains in question. When he was SP of Palamu district, an elderly couple was kidnapped. That case is still not solved. Despite this, he was promoted and made SSP of Dhanbad. Because of this incompetent officer crime is rising in that area. Hence stringent action should be taken against him".

Speaking on the state government's decision to hand over the case to CBI, Marandi said, "The state government took this decision after the matter was raised in Supreme Court."

On July 31, Jharkhand Chief Minister met the relatives of the deceased judge. The relatives had requested Hemant Soren to provide his wife with a job on compassionate grounds and expressed satisfaction over the formation of an SIT for the probe.

On July 28, two people involved in the alleged killing were arrested, and the auto used for the crime was seized. Amol Vinukant Homkar, Inspector General (Ops) informed that the accused, identified as Lakhan Kumar Verma and Rahul Verma, confessed to the crime

Jharkhand High Court orders speedy probe

On July 30, the Jharkhand High Court had ordered the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure a fair and speedy investigation in the case. Taking suo moto cognizance of the incident, the court has ordered the SIT formed in the case, to submit a report by August 3. The Jharkhand HC had also noted that based on the report, they will review whether the case should be investigated by the SIT or should be handed over to the CBI.

On July 29, the Jharkhand High Court had ordered an SIT probe into Judge Anand's death after Dhanbad principal district judge filed a plea in the case. The SIT is formed under the leadership of the Additional Director General of Police Sanjay Latkar, IG Priya Dubey, SSP Dhanbad, and DIG Mayur Patel.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image credit: FACEBOOK/PTI)