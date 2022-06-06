Jharkhand: Lalu Prasad Yadav's Aide Engages In Altercation With SDO, Manhandles Him; Watch

While the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch landed in Jharkhand amid slogans of ' Lalu Prasad Yadav Zindabad!' to appear in a Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation case, a dramatic episode took place at the Palamu's Chianki airstrip on Monday, June 6. The former Bihar Chief Minister's aide, identified as Asgar, physically manhandled the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Palamu, Rajesh Shah.

In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, it is seen that as Asgar tried to enter the car after the veteran leader, he was stopped by Shah. In response, the furious aide grabbed the SDO's collar. He was held by the bodyguard of the official but had to let him go later after the members of the RJD intervened.

Lalu Yadav in Jharkhand's Palamu

It is pertinent to mention here that Lalu Yadav is in Jharkhand's Palamu from June 6 to June 8, to appear before the special MP, MLA court in a 27-year-old case of alleged model code of conduct violation. The case is related to the 1995 state assembly election when Lalu Prasad Yadav was to address a public rally in Garhwa town. The ground in Garhwa was quite crowded, and the pilot found it problematic to land the chopper at the designated spot, so he landed at the adjacent paddy field. This led to the model code of conduct violation case.

The former Bihar Chief Minister has only recently obtained bail in the last of the five cases related to the fodder scam, in which he served half of the sentence awarded to him.