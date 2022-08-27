Jharkhand LoP Babulal Marandi Hits Back At Hemant Soren; 'Looting Not In DNA Of Tribals'

After Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren attacked BJP ahead of his possible disqualification in the office-of-profit case, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Babulal Marandi came down heavily on him. While inaugurating a Vikas Mela at Netarhat in Laterhat district on Friday, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief asserted, "He is the son of a tribal. Our path has never been stopped by their tricks, nor have we ever been afraid of these people. Our ancestors removed fear from our minds long ago. Fear has no place in the DNA of tribals".

Taking to Twitter, BJP's Babulal Marandi said, "We are also tribals, but not robbers. Patriotism is in the DNA of tribals, not looting. A caste certificate of being a Jharkhandi tribe is not a license for dacoity. Well, you must have allotted that license to yourself."

Hemant Soren under the scanner

Trouble mounted for Hemant Soren after a BJP delegation met Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais in February seeking his removal under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act. This clause deals with disqualification for government contracts. BJP accused Soren of misusing his official position as the Mining and Environment Minister to get a stone mining lease in the Angara block of Ranchi district in 2021.

After the Governor sought the opinion of the EC as per Article 192 of the Constitution, the latter issued a notice to Soren seeking an explanation on why action shouldn't be taken against him. This article mandates the Governor to take a decision on whether a member of the House of the Legislature has become liable for disqualification based on the EC's opinion. During the hearing, the Jharkhand CM's team argued that the provisions in the election law, which he has been accused of violating, do not apply in this case. On August 18, both sides submitted their written submissions to the poll body.

As per sources, the EC recommended the disqualification of Soren as an MLA and sent its opinion to the Jharkhand Governor two days earlier. Speculation is rife that Bais will announce his decision today. In the scenario of the CM's disqualification, his wife Kalpana Soren and father Shibu Soren are the frontrunners to replace him, sources revealed. In the last two days, all MLAs of the ruling coalition have met multiple times at Soren's residence to formulate a strategy.