Jharkhand Minister Defends Administration Over Lohardaga Violence; 'Police Were Alert'

Reacting to communal violence that broke out in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district earlier this week, MLA from Lohardaga and state Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon, said that the inident happened despite the administration being on alert.

Speaking to reporters about the Lohardaga violence, Oraon said that the administration is strong and capable. "The incident happened. It did not mean that the administration was not on alert. Even when alert, incidents happen," he said.

The Jharhand Finance Minister said that anybody could blame the administration if the police were not there, but the police were there and it still happened. He cited the Dayal Commission Inquiry Report on communal disturbances and said that if one community wants to fight with another community, then nothing could be done to stop them.

"If one out of two communities wants to fight, how can you stop them?", he said.

BJP slams Jharkhand government on Lohardaga violence

Jharkhand BJP President Deepak Prakash, while speaking exclusively to Republic TV, claimed that the state government has failed to take any action against the perpetrators of the Ram Navami violence. He claimed that the Hemant Soren-led government should take responsibility for the attack and take immediate action on the same. “Whatever happened in Lohardaga is unfortunate,” Prakash said.

Accusing the state government of lack of action in the case, the BJP chief said, “The state government is playing politics of polarisation. There were anti-national elements present in Lohardaga. The state government has failed to eliminate the anti-national elements.”

"The administration is talking about the presence of sleeper cells. However, the state government is yet to take any concrete action in this,” Prakash told Republic. “The state should take responsibility for the Lohardaga Ram Navami violence and apologise,” he added.

Lohardaga violence

On Sunday, alleged stone-pelting during the Ram Navami procession led to clashes between two groups in the Lohardaga district. Incidents of stone-pelting and arson were reported during the Ram Navami fair on Sunday in Hirahi-Hendlaso village of Lohardaga district at around 5.30 p.m.

The clashes broke out after some people started pelting stones at the crowd during the Ram Navami procession in the area, which resulted in over half a dozen people getting injured.

After both the sides continued the attack, tension escalated, and more than a dozen motorcycles and a pickup van were set on fire at the fair. Also, two houses were set ablaze near Bhogta Garden. Following the clashes, Sub-divisional Officer (SDO) Arvind Kumar Lal mentioned that the clashes were believed to be provoked by sleeper cells backed by terrorist organisations. He further informed that an SIT was formed to probe the outbreak of violence.