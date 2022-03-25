Jharkhand MLA Hembrom Breaks Down In Assembly, Accuses CM Soren Of Not Fulfilling Promises

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA, Lobin Hembrom, on Friday, broke down in the state assembly. During his address in the assembly, MLA Hembrom blamed Chief Minister Hemant Soren for not fulfilling certain promises made to the state. He said that Jharkhand is suffering today, and what CM Soren will do in the future does not matter, but he needs to fulfil the promises he made in past. Notably, Hembrom belongs to the same party as the CM Soren.

#WATCH | Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA, Lobin Hembrom, breaks down in the Jharkhand Assembly, blaming CM Hemant Soren for not fulfilling certain promises. pic.twitter.com/aJNFvFk1ME — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2022

Hembrom said, "They never give me the time to speak, I have only spoken once, during the main budget. It's painful; I expected that the CM will give me a chance, but he didn't... people are protesting daily in Jharkhand, I've to speak for them."

CM Soren accuses BJP of conspiring to topple Jharkhand government

Hembrom's remarks come after Jharkhand CM Soren, on Wednesday, March 23, hit out at the opposition in the state and alleged that the BJP was actively trying to topple his government. During his 1.5-hour-long speech in the assembly, he lashed out at the party for utilising social media and news media channels to 'spread lies'. He further accused the BJP of not developing the state during its 14 years of rule and said that he would not tolerate the opposition trying to destabilise his government.

CM Soren also said that revenue from mining has crossed Rs 6,059 crore even before the close of the fiscal, while it earlier hovered between Rs 4,000 crore and Rs 6,000 crore. He said that tireless efforts by the state have forced big names like Coal India to provide work contracts of up to Rs 1 crore to displaced people. He also added that land acquisition for coal mining will henceforth be done under the Land Acquisition Rule 2013 and not the Coal Bearing Act.

Promises made by CM Hemant Soren

Meanwhile, Soren-led state government is set to roll out a policy addressing the issues of the rate of compensation paid by mining companies to the families who have been displaced by the mining activities across Jharkhand. On Monday, Soren highlighted that his government plans to fill up the vacancies in reserved categories that are pending recruitment since Jharkhand's bifurcation from Bihar in 2000.