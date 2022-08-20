Jharkhand MLAs Cash Seizure: Cong MLA Ansari Says 'they Were Trapped For Political Gains'

Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari, who along with Khijri MLA Rajesh Kachhap and Kolebira MLA Naman Bixal, was nabbed with huge amounts of cash, on Saturday said that the money recovered from them was theirs. He also claimed there they have been trapped for political gains.

"Chief Minister has trapped us wrongfully for political gains. The money recovered was ours. We have Congress blood in our veins, we can never join BJP. 3 MLAs can anyway not bring down a government," Ansari said while speaking to reporters.

3 Jharkhand MLAs caught with huge cash granted bail by Calcutta HC

On Wednesday, Calcutta High Court granted conditional interim bail to Ansari, Kachhap and Bixal. The Jharkhand MLAs were nabbed in Howrah, West Bengal with over 50 lakhs in cash with them in person.

The bail is granted on conditions that they cannot leave the city, Rs 1 lakh bond and they have to appear before the investigating officer every week.

On July 31, the West Bengal Police arrested five people, including three MLAs, who were nabbed with huge amounts of cash. The case is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police.

Following the seizure of cash, Congress suspended these three leaders from the party and alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to destabilise the Congress-JMM.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo had said, "Whenever Congress or leaders from the Jharkhand government land up in any difficulty they immediately start using the word 'destabilization' like Pakistan's government use Kashmir. But they cannot escape by blaming BJP."