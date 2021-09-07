Jharkhand Namaz Room Row: CM Soren Lashes Out At BJP For 'obstructing House Proceedings'

Breaking his silence on the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) demonstration in Jharkhand Legislative Assembly over Namaz Hall row, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday alleged that the party had prepared to 'obstruct the House proceedings'. BJP MLAs on Monday performed Hari Kirtan with drums outside the House to oppose the Jharkhand Government's decision to allocate a prayer room to read Namaz in the Legislative Assembly. BJP has also demanded a Hanuman temple in the Assembly complex as well as worship halls be allowed for people of other religious denominations in the assembly complex.

"This kind of mentality is a barrier to the State's development...They (opposition) had come prepared to obstruct the House proceeding...Ruckus does not solve anything. If there is faith in mind, God is everywhere. But, if there is a demon in the mind, then there are enemies everywhere," said Soren addressing media after the assembly was adjourned due to the Opposition's uproar.

Ranchi | BJP MLAs protest at the entrance of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly over allotment of room for offering 'Namaz' in the state Assembly pic.twitter.com/0mONPlPvp6 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

Jharkhand assembly speaker Ravindra Nath Mahato was the first to state that there is nothing new about the allotment of Namaz Hall and there is a practice of adjourning the house half an hour before the usual time so that Muslim legislators can offer Friday prayers. Meanwhile, BJP has strongly opposed it calling it unconstitutional, and demanded a Hanuman temple. Congress MLA Irfan Ansari, who welcomed the Taliban's forceful takeover of Afghanistan in the Assembly on Friday lashed out at the BJP for opposing the Namaz hall in the Assembly premises. He said, "BJP has a habit of doing politics of religion. It just keeps on talking nonsense."

The Congress has welcomed the move and MLA Rameshwar Oraon revealed that 'similar arrangements were made in the older Vidhan Sabha too during BJP's tenure, that time no one objected'. The Congress leader further claimed that in Bihar also such facilities have been established but BJP workers are only objecting in Jharkhand. BJP leader Biranchi Narayan said that no religion should be practised in the Legislative Assembly as it is 'a temple of democracy'.

"Allotment of room number TW 348 as Namaz Hall for offering Namaz in the new Assembly Building," a notification read dated September 2 and signed by the Jharkhand legislative assembly deputy secretary Naveen Kumar by order of the speaker, which came to the public domain on September 4. The foundation stone of the new Jharkhand Assembly was laid on June 12, 2015, after which it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. This building is the first paperless Assembly in the country.

