Jharkhand News LIVE: 3 Buses Carrying 33 Ruling MLAs Leave CM Hemant Soren's Residence

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey speaks to Republic, demands mid-term polls in Jharkhand, as Hemant Soren and his MLAs head to a resort outside Ranchi amid the political crisis in the state.
Three buses, carrying Jharkhand MLAs, left CM Hemant Soren's residence earlier this afternoon after a meeting of the UPA legislators. According to sources, 33 MLAs are present on the bus.
Jharkhand Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held at 8:30 pm today. The party's in-charge of the state, Avinash Pande will preside over the meeting.
Speaking to the media amid the buzz that the ruling coalition MLAs will be shifted to Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said, "I have no information about this. MLAs are coming with luggage for the meeting because they have been asked to be ready. We'll let you know if MLAs are asked to shift somewhere".
Speaking at a public gathering yesterday, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren remarked, "Everyone knows the conspiracy of the Central Government, Raj Bhavan and the BJP. The plans of these anti-Jharkhand forces will never be fulfilled."
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed, "Even after scrambling, only 33 MLAs could gather in Ranchi, Jharkhand, JMM does not delay, it is late."
हाथ पॉंव मारने के बाद भी केवल ३३ विधायक झारखंड के राँची में सरकारी जमा हो पाया,झामुमो देर करता नहीं देर हो जाती है— Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) August 27, 2022
Sources told Republic TV that preparations are underway to host the MLAs of the Jharkhand ruling alliance in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh. They are likely to be lodged in the Mainpat hill station in the Surguja district.
As per sources, all MLAs of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand are likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh. After the meeting at CM Hemant Soren's house, they might first go to the Assembly and then leave for Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh by bus.
"We are working for people, doing one work after the other. So, BJP is perturbed. When the state is heading towards all-round development, BJP is worried. It wants to topple Government one way or the other. We want to save Government, BJP is insulting the people's mandate," Jharkhand Min Banna Gupta told the media.
Speaking to the media, Jharkhand Congress working president Bandhu Tirkey said, "Jharkhand's politics is different...BJP is trying to pollute politics here. If EC sends a report in a sealed envelope, it gets leaked even before it's opened. The alliance government's recent decisions will affect their (BJP) base in tribal areas". He added, "They (BJP) are perturbed. So, they have been conspiring against this Government since day one. Whenever a tribal person became CM of the state, they didn't allow him to complete his tenure".
CORRECTION | Situation isn't like that right now. Such decisions will be taken by the CM, CLP leader. What can I say?: Jharkhand Congress working president* Bandhu Tirkey when asked if MLAs of the state will be shifted outside in wake of present political situation in the state pic.twitter.com/cIvYnRs6cw— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022
Congress Legislative Party leader Alamgir Alam has filed a complaint in Assembly Speaker's tribunal against 3 Jharkhand Congress MLAs who were arrested with cash in West Bengal. The tribunal has issued notice to them seeking their reply. Confirming the development to ANI over the phone, Dr. Irfan Ansari, one of the three MLAs said that they have received the notice and they will file their reply soon.
MLAs of Jharkhand's ruling coalition arrived at Hemant Soren's residence where another crucial meeting will take place at 11 am today.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged, "According to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha sources, some MLAs reached Chhattisgarh at 2 o'clock in the night. Most of the MLAs are reluctant to come, they are waiting for the order of senior JMM leader MLA Basant Soren. Some buses are standing in Ranchi, waiting for the MLAs."
Hinting that Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais will make an important announcement today itself, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey revealed, "The moment I was waiting for has come - it has come."
जिसका मुझे था इंतज़ार वो घड़ी आ गई- आ गई— Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) August 27, 2022
Taking to Twitter, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren reiterated, "How will the people who call the tribals forest dwellers scare us? We are tribal, there is no fear in our DNA."
Amidst the political crisis in Jharkhand, the third meeting of UPA MLAs has been called at 11 am today at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence for the second consecutive day.
Independent MLA Saryu Roy who defeated sitting CM Raghubar Das in the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election stated, "The Election Commission has considered taking the mining lease as taking advantage of the post and has recommended his disqualification. Whether taking advantage of the post is a corrupt practice or not, is only for the Governor to see. There is a provision for barring a person from contesting elections from 0 to 5 years if there is a corrupt practice. Wait till tomorrow."
चुनाव आयोग ने @HemantSorenJMM द्वारा खनन पट्टा लेना पद का लाभ लेना माना है और इन्हें अयोग्य ठहराने की अनुशंसा की है.पद का लाभ भ्रष्ट आचरण है या नहीं यह मा॰ राज्यपाल को देखना है.भ्रष्ट आचरण होने पर शून्य से 5 वर्ष तक चुनाव लड़ने से अयोग्य ठहराने का प्रावधान है.इंतज़ार कल तक का.— Saryu Roy (@roysaryu) August 26, 2022
"No conclusion came out of the meeting (amid recent political developments in Jharkhand). We are just studying all the matters carefully until the final decision comes. We'll come again for a meeting at 10 am tomorrow," Jharkhand Minister and Congress leader Banna Gupta told the media.
Making a claim about Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey remarked, "That's why brother is looking for a way in BJP. They know that under the leadership of Modi Ji, the BJP gives respect to the tribal society, you fill your house."
इसलिए भाई भाजपा में रास्ता तलाश कर रहा है । उनको पता है कि मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में भाजपा ही आदिवासी समाज को सम्मान देती है,आप अपना घर भरिए https://t.co/BXrjEg0deV— Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) August 26, 2022
In the midst of intense speculation about the political fate of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, whose assembly membership hangs in balance over a mining lease case, the state's ruling coalition members gathered for a second meeting on Friday evening at his home.
According to sources close to the ruling UPA, strategies were being chalked out at the meeting to ensure that there was no threat to the government.
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Friday chaired a meeting with all his MLAs which concluded now. All the MLAs have been asked to unite and stay in Ranchi.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid Election Commission's (EC's) recommendation to disqualify him as an MLA.
"I'm a son of Adivasi and is not scared of them. I will fight till the last drop of my blood. They have done injustice to Jharkhand," Soren said.
Sources informed Republic Media Network that Hemant Soren's brother Basant Soren is camping in Delhi for the last three days and has met two senior leaders of the BJP.
The Governor of Jharkhand is likely to send his recommendation, on Saturday, August 27, to the Election Commission of India to disqualify Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren as an MLA, said sources.
After Election Commission disqualified Hemant Soren as an MLA, the Jharkhand CM on Friday alleged that political opponents in the state are 'misusing the constitutional institutions'. In a public rally today, Soren said, "If our opponents are not able to meet us politically, then they are misusing the constitutional institutions. But we are not worried about it. We have been given this chair not by the opponents but by the people. Today's program was pre-determined for me. Do this something. My work for my people can never stop."
हमारे विरोधी राजनैतिक तौर पर हमसे सक नहीं पा रहे हैं तो संवैधानिक संस्थाओं का दुरुपयोग कर रहे हैं। लेकिन हमें इसकी चिंता नहीं है। हमें यह कुर्सी विरोधियों ने नहीं बल्कि जनता ने दी है।— Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 26, 2022
आज का कार्यक्रम मेरा पहले से तय था। यह कुछ कर लें। मेरी जनता के लिए मेरा काम कभी नहीं रुक सकता। pic.twitter.com/dv6ke5Wx1a
While facing heat from the Election Commission, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren evokes Tribal sentiments in a public meeting in Jharkhand. He asked tribes to be united, or else people will make a fool of them.
यह आदिवासी का बेटा है। इनकी चाल से हमारा न कभी रास्ता रुका है, न हम लोग कभी इन लोगों से डरे हैं।— Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 26, 2022
हमारे पूर्वजों ने बहुत पहले ही हमारे मन से डर-भय को निकाल दिया है। हम आदिवासियों के डीएनए में डर और भय के लिए कोई जगह ही नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/0PAks18iJF
Even as CM Hemant Soren faces disqualification as MLA, he attended a development fair organized in Latehar and the inauguration and foundation stone laying program of various schemes.
मुख्यमंत्री श्री @HemantSorenJMM लातेहार में आयोजित विकास मेला एवं विभिन्न योजनाओं के उद्घाटन और शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए।@LateharDistrict pic.twitter.com/Uy548Ialra— Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) August 26, 2022
In a major upadate, sources have said the Election Commission has disqualified Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren as an MLA, while holding him guilty in the illegal mining case.
#BREAKING | Election Commission disqualifies Hemant Soren as MLA; will have to step down as Jharkhand CM: Sources. Tune in to watch updates here - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/nSaUcfZwNR— Republic (@republic) August 26, 2022
A few insiders from the Congress, which is a crucial ally of the ruling coalition here, told PTI on the condition of anonymity that ring-fencing MLAs by parking them in a resort in a 'friendly state' such as West Bengal or Bihar is an option, which was mulled as a potential poaching threat from the BJP.