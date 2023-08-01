Jharkhand: Oppn bloc INDIA on dharna, demands Prez Rule in Manipur

The opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A on Tuesday staged demonstrations across Jharkhand demanding imposition of the President’s Rule in ethnic strife affected Manipur.

In Ranchi, a dharna was staged near Raj Bhavan, which was participated by leaders of the Congress, JMM, RJD, TMC, AAP and the Left Parties.

Similar protests under the banner of I.N.D.I.A were also held at collectorates of various districts.

The BJP, however, termed the protest as the ‘Great INDIA drama circus.’ The representatives of various constituents of INDIA raised slogans against the Centre and the Manipur governments for allegedly failing to control the situation and assaults on tribal women in the northern state.

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur asserted that the country was ashamed of the stripping of two women and parading them.

“Despite this, the Prime Minister is silent. He is not ready to make a statement on Manipur in Parliament, nor does he recommend President’s rule in Manipur. We urge him to leave Mann Ki Baat and do Manipur Ki Baat,” Thakur said.

He claimed that President’s rule should be imposed in Manipur immediately.

Senior JMM leader Vinod Pandey said, “Assaults on tribal women should be stopped immediately in the northeastern state. I want to ask the Centre why the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was not taken yet.” State general secretary of the Marxist Coordination Committee (MCC) Arup Chatterjee claimed that the BJP government at the Centre is running away from discussion over the Manipur violence, where tribals are suffering.

“The Manipur government should immediately be dissolved and President’s rule should be imposed,” he said.

The demonstrators also submitted a memorandum, which was addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, to the Governor demanding President’s Rule in Manipur.

Terming the opposition's protest as ‘Great INDIA drama circus’, Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said, “They are claiming Manipur is burning for the past 90 days. In the two meetings INDIA held at Patna and Bengaluru, they did not pass a single resolution over Manipur.” The Centre is ready for discussion on the Manipur issue in parliament from day one but opposition parties are shying away, he claimed.

“They are just making hue and cry on streets. They know if it is discussed in parliament, they will also have to reply over issues in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Rajasthan. According to NCRB, on average 14 cases of rape, kidnapping and murder take place daily in Jharkhand. But, they will not utter a single word for the state’s tribals,” Shahdeo said.

More than 160 people have lost their lives and several others were injured since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts of the northeastern state to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, who include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.