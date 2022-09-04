Jharkhand Political Crisis LIVE: As Soren Seeks Trust Vote, UPA Flock On The Move

Quick links:
Image: Twitter
Amid reports doing the rounds that the UPA MLAs will land in Ranchi around 4:10, the security has been beefed up at the Birsa Munda Airport.
Ahead of the Trust Vote, the MLAs of the ruling UPA who were lodged in the Mayfair resort in Chhattisgarh's Raipur are expected to come back to Jharkhand's Ranchi. Republic learnt that the MLAs, 32 in number will land at the Birsa Munda Airport around 4:15 pm.
With the support of the nominated Anglo-Indian MLA, the ruling coalition has a strength of 52 legislators in the 82-member Assembly with JMM, Congress, RJD, NCP and CPI(M-L) having 30, 18, 1, 1 and 1 seats respectively. However, 3 MLAs have been suspended by Congress and are in Kolkata after being released on bail. On the other hand, BJP and AJSU have 26 and 2 seats each and two Independents are a part of the House as well.
As per a letter sent to the MLAs by the Assembly secretariat, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, has expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority.
As Hemant Soren's fate hung in balance, the Jharkhand government announced that it would convene a special Assembly session on September 5. Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel made the announcement while revealing the proposals were approved by the Jharkhand Cabinet.
While the agenda of the session wasn't disclosed, it is likely to focus on the political crisis prevailing in the state arising out of the purported delay by Governor Ramesh Bais in pronouncing his decision on the Election Commission of India's opinion to disqualify Soren in the office-of-profit case.
On August 30, as many as 32 MLAs of the ruling alliance which consists of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), were moved to a luxurious resort in Nava Raipur in an attempt to prevent the possible poaching bid by the BJP amid ongoing political turmoil in the state.
Asserting that it was their right to protect democracy, the MLAs of the three-party-led Jharkhand government had hit out at the BJP, saying the saffron party should be asked why a situation has been created where they had to leave their state and come and stay in Raipur.
Amid the speculation about the EC submitting its opinion gaining traction, a UPA delegation handed over a memorandum to Bais urging him to immediately pronounce his decision in the office-of-profit case.
The memorandum stressed, "The purported selective leaks from Your Excellency's Office are creating a state of chaos, confusion and uncertainty which vitiates the administration and governance of the state. This also encourages political brinkmanship to destabilize the democratically elected government headed by Hemant Soren, the Chief Minister by illegal means. Although Your Excellency is yet to declare the opinion which is given by the Election Commission, BJP which is the largest party in the state has made public the opinion and is demanding the resignation of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, mid-term polls, etc."
A plea was filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party with Jharkhand Governor, seeking that the Chief Minister of the state, Hemant Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral law by extending a mining lease to himself. Soren was accused of violating Section 9(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.
The clause states that "a person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that government."
He then referred the issue to the Election Commission. This was done in accordance with Article 192 of the Indian Constitution, which states that as the Governor must “obtain the opinion of the Election Commission and shall act according to such opinion” in case of an MLA’s disqualification.
Reports started doing the rounds on August 26 that the EC got back to the Governor with a recommendation for the disqualification of Soren as a member of the State Legislative Assembly.