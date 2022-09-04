Jharkhand Political Crisis LIVE: As Soren Seeks Trust Vote, UPA Flock On The Move

As Hemant Soren's fate hung in balance, the Jharkhand government announced that it would convene a special Assembly session on September 5. Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel made the announcement while revealing the proposals were approved by the Jharkhand Cabinet.

While the agenda of the session wasn't disclosed, it is likely to focus on the political crisis prevailing in the state arising out of the purported delay by Governor Ramesh Bais in pronouncing his decision on the Election Commission of India's opinion to disqualify Soren in the office-of-profit case.