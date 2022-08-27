Amid the political uncertainty in Jharkhand, the ruling coalition led by CM Hemant Soren has decided to opt for resort politics to avert any poaching attempt, sources revealed. Visuals showed two buses carrying Jharkhand MLAs leave from Soren's official residence in Ranchi after the meeting chaired by him ended. Sources told Republic TV that preparations are underway to host the legislators at a resort.

When asked about the possibility of the MLAs moving to a resort, Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur said, "I have no information about this. MLAs are coming with luggage for the meeting because they have been asked to be ready. We'll let you know if MLAs are asked to shift somewhere."

Meanwhile, BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey made a sensational claim on Twitter that only 33 UPA MLAs attended the meeting called by the Jharkhand CM. With the support of the nominated Anglo-Indian MLA, the ruling coalition has a strength of 52 legislators in the 82-member Assembly with JMM, Congress, RJD, NCP and CPI(M-L) having 30, 18, 1, 1 and 1 seats respectively. However, 3 MLAs have been suspended by Congress and are in Kolkata after being released on bail. On the other hand, BJP and AJSU have 26 and 2 seats each and two Independents are a part of the House as well.

#WATCH | Jharkhand political crisis: Two buses carrying Jharkhand MLAs leave from the residence of CM Hemant Soren in Ranchi after the meeting of UPA Legislators concludes pic.twitter.com/QBJHogiViU — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

Hemant Soren faces EC heat

Trouble mounted for Hemant Soren after a BJP delegation met Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais in February seeking his removal under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act. This clause deals with disqualification for government contracts. BJP accused Soren of misusing his official position as the Mining and Environment Minister to get a stone mining lease in the Angara block of Ranchi district in 2021. After the Governor sought the opinion of the EC as per Article 192 of the Constitution, the latter issued a notice to Soren seeking an explanation on why action shouldn't be taken against him.

This article mandates the Governor to take a decision on whether a member of the House of the Legislature has become liable for disqualification based on the EC's opinion. During the hearing, the Jharkhand CM's team argued that the provisions in the election law, which he has been accused of violating, do not apply in this case. On August 18, both sides submitted their written submissions to the poll body. As per sources, the EC recommended the disqualification of Soren as an MLA and sent its opinion to the Jharkhand Governor two days earlier.