Jharkhand School Row: BJP Slams JMM-Congress Govt, Accuses Them Of Appeasement Politics

Row over Jharkhand school flared up again as the state wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched fresh attacks at the JMM-Congress government in the state and accused them of playing politics of appeasement.

Speaking to ANI over the Jharkhand school row wherein the government schools were running as "Urdu schools" without any prior permission from the government, the BJP state leader Pratul Shah Deo slammed the Hemant Soren government and said, "This government plays appeasement politics, what else you can expect from this." Deo slammed the Jharkhand government and said, "Urdu is included as the regional as well as the tribal language, but they remove Hindi. Prayers with folded hands are prohibited. This is nothing but a government of appeasement." Adding further, Deo said, "The government itself is admitted that Urdu school was forcibly written on more than 500 schools in the state and they are giving holiday on Friday rather than on Sunday. But according to our own information, there are over 1800 schools where this tradition is running." He accused the Jharkhand government of playing with education and schools just to appease the minority voters. Emphasising that the state government is not focusing on quality education but playing a politics of appeasement, Deo said, "The government is not taking action against the authority of those schools, which clearly indicates appeasement politics."

'No need to play politics': Congress

Meanwhile, the partner in the coalition government in Jharkhand-- Congress has said that the government has resolved the Jharkhand school issue and there is no need to play politics over it. Speaking to ANI, Congress state leader Rakesh Sinha said that the issue is not new and it has been there since 2016.

"But after the formation of our government, the issue came to our notice. Subsequently, the government acted on it. The government had talks with the local authorities and even gave them the ultimatum to stop giving holidays on Friday. I think the government has solved the issue so now there is no need to play politics over it," Sinha told ANI.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in July reports from Jharkhand started emerging wherein some government schools in Jamtara were functioning as Urdu schools without any approval from the education department.

Jharkhand school row

Earlier in July, Republic Media Network reported on how the government schools in Jharkhand's Jamtara were named Urdu schools and the holidays in them were given on Friday rather than on Sunday, without any orders from the government itself. Notably, neither these institutions were notified as Urdu-medium schools nor have they received any departmental directives to implement the change. However, due to pressure from the parents of Muslim students, the administration has unilaterally decided to observe Fridays as students’ weekly holidays instead of Sundays. It is pertinent to mention that about 70% of the students in these government schools belong to the Muslim community.

Reacting to this, the Jharkhand government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren passed an order reducing the number of Urdu schools to 4 in Jamatara saying that they only acknowledge these schools as Urdu schools.