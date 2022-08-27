Jharkhand: Soren's Meeting With MLAs Inconclusive; Guv To Take Call On CM's Exit Today

No conclusion came out of the meeting among Jharkhand's ruling coalition members that was held on Friday evening at the residence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Hectic parleys have been taking place in the state amid intense speculation that Jharkhand CM Soren could lose his assembly membership over a mining lease case.

Jharkhand Minister and Congress leader Banna Gupta said Friday's meeting was inconclusive and the coalition members are just studying all the matters carefully until the final decision comes.

"We will come again for a meeting at 10 am tomorrow (August 27)," Gupta told reporters, after leaving Soren's residence.

Reports claim that the Election Commission has recommended Soren’s disqualification as an MLA over the office of profit case. However, official confirmation is still awaited. It is also speculated that Governor Ramesh Bais could send a disqualification order to the EC on Saturday.

Soren, who was in Latehar a day ago, to attend a program, lashed out at the Centre, for “unleashing” all constitutional agencies to “destabilize a democratically elected government”. The JMM executive president said “satanic forces” were all out to execute evil designs.

“The Centre has unleashed all agencies on me after I asked for legitimate Rs 1.36 lakh crore dues which are pending to the state. When they saw that they cannot harm me, they are trying to harass ‘Guruji’ (Shibu Soren), who is in a certain age bracket, to get to me," he tweeted.

What is the illegal mining case involving CM Soren?

Hemant Soren was served a notice by the Election Commission on May 2 for allegedly misusing his tenure as the Chief Minister and Minister of Industries in allotting a black stone mining lease over 0.88 acres of land in Ranchi's Angara block in September last year. In his response to the EC, Soren argued that the mining lease was obtained in 2008 and was surrendered earlier this year without any mining activity being undertaken.

The BJP, the petitioner in the case, sought Soren’s disqualification for violating Section 9(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts. The issue was referred to the governor and by him to the EC.

The ruling coalition has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. The JMM, as the largest party, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

The coalition partners on Thursday claimed that there was no threat to the government. The JMM too exuded confidence that Soren will remain as the chief minister till 2024. The party also said it will move to the Supreme Court if Soren is disqualified as an MLA.

