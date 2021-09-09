Jharkhand Speaker Forms 7-member All-party Panel To Probe Decision To Allot Room For Namaz

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto on Thursday formed an all-party panel on the last day of the Monsoon session to take account of the decision of allotment of a 'Namaz' (Islamic Prayer) room in the Assembly building. The Speaker has directed the seven-member panel to submit a report within 45 days.

The notification, concerning the establishment of a 'namaz room', was issued on September 2 and instigated a controversy with the Opposition BJP interrupting operations both inside the House and outside during the ongoing monsoon session.

Speaker Mahto laments ruckus in Assembly

Concerned over the ruckus stirred by the Opposition, Speaker Mahto said "Disruptions over the matter affected Assembly as well as the state, sending a wrong message to the masses. We need to end the standoff in the interests of the State and its people. It is not good for MLAs as well. Under the circumstances, I took a decision to place the matter before an all-party committee and the Chair will support whatever decision is given by it," the Speaker said.

Setting a deadline of 45-day for the panel with legislator Stephen Marandi as its convener, the speaker directed the group to come up with its report at the earliest. The committee comprises JMM's Marandi, JVM's Pradeep Yadav, BJP's Neelkanth Singh Munda, JMM's Sarfaraz Ahmed, CPI-ML's Vinod Singh, AJSU's Lambodar Mahto and INC's Deepika Pandey Singh as members. Notably, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad had earlier proposed that Speaker should form a committee to study whether there is a need for a Namaz room inside the Assembly building.

Dissenting to a remark that a 'namaz' room was allotted during his term as CM, BJP leader and former CM, Babulal Marandi said, "No such allotment was made while I was CM. Constitution of India does not permit it."

BJP objects to lathi-charge

Protesting against lathi charge and the use of water cannons on demonstrators on Wednesday, BJP legislators, sporting black straps, raised slogans like "Lathi, Goli, Wali Sarkar Nahi Chalegi". The BJP also staged a dharna outside the Assembly.

Police had used water cannons and batons on Wednesday to break up protests by the BJP against the allotment of the 'Namaz' room. A row broke out in Jharkhand after the assembly speaker allotted a room in the Assembly for offering 'Namaz' through a notification last week. The opposition leaders have been protesting against the decision, calling it "unconstitutional." They are also demanding a separate hall for chanting "Hanuman Chalisa" (prayers to Lord Hanuman).

(With Inputs from PTI)

(Image: PTI, Twitter@Rabindranathji)