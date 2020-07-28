'Jharkhand Has Become Synonym Of Lawlessness:' JP Nadda Hits Out At Soren-led JMM Govt

Hitting out at the Hemant Soren-led JMM government in Jharkhand, BJP National President JP Nadda on Tuesday remarked that under the present administration, the state has become a synonym of 'lawlessness.' Nadda opined that 'Naxalism' which had become extinct earlier has increased tremendously under the present government. Soren's JMM won the Jharkhand Assembly Elections in 2019 along with the Congress and RJD defeating Raghubar Das' BJP-led government in the state.

Attacking the JMM government on Tuesday, the BJP President said, "When I look at the news in Jharkhand that there are attacks by Naxalites, cases of kidnapping, loot and murders, today Jharkhand has become the synonym of lawlessness. Naxalism which could not even be seen, which had been made extinct, people across the state could move around freely and today Naxalism has increased with such folds that the Naxalites who had left the state are coming back. This only happens when the ruler is weak."

आज जब मैं झारखंड की खबरें देखता हूं तो कहीं उग्रवाद, कहीं नक्सली हमला, कहीं लोगों का अपहरण, कहीं लूट, आज झारखंड Lawlessness का दूसरा रूप हो गया है।



नक्सलवाद जो दिखाई नहीं देता था, उसका प्रकोप आज फिर से बहुत बढ़ गया है।



'Corruption has become an industry'

Furthermore, Nadda added, "This happens when the government is careless and when the government does not worry about the citizens. We need to tell this to the people. Today, corruption has become an industry. Transfer has become an industry. An amount for transfer of each level of the post has been fixed. This is business is taking place openly. Our government's rule which brought prosperity has ended and today anti-social elements are flourishing."

Nadda highlighted that BJP workers in Jharkhand provided meals to nearly 12 lakh 74 thousand people during the Coronavirus-induced lockdown and distributed 27 lakh ration kits along with nearly 31 lakh face covers and eight lakh sanitisers. The BJP President was addressing BJP workers at a digital event to inaugurate party office in eight districts. Nadda emphasised on the need to work democratically to remove the coalition government, which had come to power in last December.

