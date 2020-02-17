After 14 Years Of Separation, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Merges With BJP

In a significant development, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) led by former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at an event in Ranchi on Monday. The merger took place in the presence of Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah. The merger of JVM has been on the cards ever since Babulal Marandi expelled his two-party MLAs Bandhu Tirki and Pradeep Yadav as the two were not in favour of the same. The merger was officially announced on February 11.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said that he has been trying to bring Babulal Marandi into BJP since 2014 and assured that with this merger, BJP will support the public welfare schemes of the Jharkhand government. Shah stated that BJP will oppose attempts of encouraging Naxalism, terrorism, and corruption.

"I have been trying to bring Babulal Marandi into BJP since I was made BJP chief in 2014. Someone rightly said that he is quite stubborn. We couldn't persuade him easily. He has now joined BJP as per the wish of the people of Jharkhand," said Amit Shah.

"While being in opposition, BJP will support the public welfare schemes of the Jharkhand government. But we will oppose attempts of encouraging Naxalism, terrorism, and corruption. We will fight against these issues in and outside the Assembly," he added.

READ: Babulal Marandi set to join BJP on Monday in Ranchi

READ: Babulal Marandi convenes JVM(P) executive committee meeting on Feb 11

'Wapsi' (return) to the Saffron party

Fourteen years after he snapped relations with the BJP, former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi announced his 'wapsi' (return) to the saffron party. BJP has 25 MLAs presently in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. It lost power to the opposition alliance of JMM- Congress-RJD in the state polls at the end of last year.

The move was triggered by the fact that even after the lapse of over two months of elections, the BJP has yet not appointed its legislature party leader, apparently in the hope of Marandi's return.

"In all, five proposals were unanimously approved by the committees. Two of the important proposals are the merger of JVM-Ps legislature party with the BJPs legislature party and JVM-Ps merger with the BJP (in that order)," Marandi said briefing about the meeting.

READ: Babulal Marandi to merge JVM with BJP: 'We welcome his homecoming,' says BJP incharge

READ: BIG: Merger of JVM with BJP on February 17; Amit Shah & JP Nadda to be present

(With Inputs from ANI)