Jharkhand Will Be Ruled By Jharkhandis: Hemant Soren Dares Central Agencies To Arrest Him

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren launched an unsparing attack on the BJP, accusing the saffron party of destabilising the government in his state. Soren was addressing a crowd outside his residence in Ranchi after skipping the summon from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the alleged illegal mining scam. He also accused the BJP of misusing the central agencies against leaders of his party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to hinder the state's development.

BJP will be wiped out in Lok Sabha polls, Soren predicts

"We have identified a few external gangs in the state who are not letting the state's Adivasis stand on their feet. This state will have the rule of Jharkhandis and not external forces," Soren said in his address. "BJP will be wiped off in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls," he predicted.

"Several times, our rivals tried to conspire against us and were defeated every time. In 20 years, there has been a full majority and a strong government here. The way this government handled Coronavirus (pandemic), droughts and is helping the poor and labourers in every corner of the state, this has caused incredible turbulence among the opposition," Soren claimed.

#BREAKING | They (Opposition) don't want upliftment of tribals and now trying to use investigative agencies to hinder development in the State: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren addresses JMM workers in Ranchi after skipping ED summons in illegal mining case - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/ulzlKHHagf — Republic (@republic) November 3, 2022

"Jharkhand has uranium, gold, silver, copper, mica and many other minerals and the opposition found no corruption in these assets. But when they did, they found it in sand and stone chips," Soren stated amid loud cheers and slogans of 'Central government Murdabaad'. "We are foiling their ambitions and be ready we will ruin their conspiracies," he added.

Soren dares central agencies to arrest him

The Jharkhand CM during his fiery speech said that the state will always be ruled by Jharkhandis and that 'external forces' will never be welcome. He even challenged the central agencies to arrest him if he actually committed a crime instead of summoning him for questioning.

"I've been summoned by ED today when I already have a program in Chhattisgarh today. If I've committed a crime that big, come and arrest me. Why the questioning? Security near the ED office has increased. Why are you scared of Jharkhandis?" he questioned.