Jignesh Mevani Arrested: Congress Protests In Ahmedabad Demanding MLA's Release

Congress staged a massive protest in Ahmedabad against the arrest of its MLA Jignesh Mevani by the Assam Police based on a complaint lodged in Barpeta. This comes after Mevani was earlier granted bail and then re-arrested within hours. Supporters of the grand old party and Mevani took to the streets of Ahmedabad with 'Jai Bhim' flags and called Mevani's arrest "unconstitutional". Some protestors were also seen holding banners and placards condemning the MLA's arrest.

"Jignesh Mevani should be released at the earliest and that is why we are protesting. Not just in Ahmedabad, but the protests are going on across India for the last three days," said one of the protestors

Jignesh Mevani re-arrested

In a massive development, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was re-arrested by the Barpeta Police. Mevani was arrested for the second time in connection with another case and this came soon after he was granted bail in the matter connected to his tweet about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ANI reported quoting Mevani's lawyer Anghsuman Bora.

"Barpeta Police re-arrests Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in connection with another case, right after he was granted bail in the matter connected to his tweet," said Bora.

Earlier, the Gujarat legislator was granted bail by the Assam court. He was arrested in connection with his purported tweets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mevani was arrested by an Assam police team from Palanpur town in Gujarat over a couple of his tweets. Following that, an FIR was filed against him after a complaint was filed by an Assam BJP leader, Arup Kumar Dey. Therefore, a case was lodged against Mevani under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and sections of the IT Act.

Mevani had reportedly requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure communal harmony during his recent visit to Gujarat. He also claimed that he was arrested out of a political vendetta against him. The Assam state Congress unit had protested the arrest of the Gujarat legislator. Elected as an independent MLA, Mevani had extended his support to Congress in September 2019.

(With ANI inputs)