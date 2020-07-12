Jignesh Mevani Breaks Silence After Congress Appoints Hardik Patel As Its Gujarat Chief

As Hardik Patel was appointed as the working president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, independent Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani who nonetheless has deep links with the party has congratulated him and called him 'an icon of the youth.' The appointment of Patel comes as a major twist after Congress suffered a loss in the recent Rajya Sabha polls in the state. Mevani who has been levelling various accusation on the ruling BJP in the state and the Centre since his emergence, has been accused of being a Congress proxy by the BJP, however, he has not joined the party. Moreover, in the past, Hardik Patel has distanced himself from Mevani and his remarks. However, the below statement appears to represent a thaw (if ever there was any frigidity.)

About Jignesh Mevani

Jignesh Mevani came into the limelight in 2016 when he led a protest march called Dalit Asmita Yatra from Gujarat's Ahmedabad to Una, in the aftermath of the attack on Dalit men in Una allegedly by cow protection groups. Within a year, he contested and won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly election from Vadgam constituency, as an independent candidate with outside support of Congress. In the same election, Mevani, along with Alpesh Thakor and Hardik Patel had campaigned heavily against the BJP with Congress' backing, with the Rahul Gandhi-led party being accused of 'outsourcing' their campaign to the trio.

In the Lok Sabha elections, Mevani had campaigned heavily for former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar, who unsuccessfully contested from Bihar's Begusarai and who has been accused of chanting anti-India slogans in 2016 JNU incident.

Gohil finds way into Rajya Sabha, BJP claws its way to three of four seats

Hardik Patel appointed Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president

In a major development on July 11, Congress appointed Hardik Patel as the working president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee. Moreover, Congress has also appointed the following district committee chiefs - Mahendrasinh H Parmar (Anand), Anand Chaudhary (Surat) and Yasin Gajjan (Dwaraka). Patel, who was untraceable since January 18, 2020, resurfaced ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections after the Supreme Court granted him interim protection restraining Gujarat police from arresting him in the 2015 sedition case.

Hardik Patel made Gujarat Congress working president after recent MLA defections to BJP

Patidar agitation and Congress stint

In July 2015, Hardik Patel led public demonstrations across Gujarat demanding OBC status for the Patidar community - which would entitle Patidars to a reservation in government educational institutions and jobs. Patel also formed the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and held several demonstrations in places like Mehsana, Mansa, Visnagar. On 23 July, the protests turned violent when some agitators allegedly vandalised the office of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rishikesh Patel and destroyed public property.

Taking cognizance, the police filed 1,500 cases against people who took part in the quota agitation. The community has since then demanded the state government to withdraw the cases. Patel who faces over 20 cases registered against him across Gujarat, since then joined the Congress in the run up to the Lok Sabha but could not contest for the polls because of his conviction of the rioting offence in Mehsana.

Gujarat: Five ex-MLAs who quit Congress party ahead of Rajya Sabha polls join BJP