Jignesh Mevani Granted Bail By Assam Court In Assault Case; Likely To Be Released Tomorrow

Four days after his re-arrest, Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani has been granted bail. A local court in Assam's Barpeta district on Friday granted bail to Mevani in a case pertaining to the alleged assault on a policewoman. According to his lawyer Anghsuman Bora, the Gujarat leader will be released tomorrow after the completion of formalities.

"A local court of Barpeta district of Assam grants bail to Jignesh Mevani in case of alleged assault on a policewoman. He is expected to be released on April 30 owing to some formalities," Bora told ANI.

The development comes after the Barpeta Police re-arrested Jignesh Mevani in Assam hours after he was granted bail on Monday, April 25 over his objectionable tweets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This action came in connection to another case filed against him for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer.

The case was filed under the IPC's Sections 294, 323, 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), and 354 (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) against the MLA on April 21. After his arrest, Mevani was sent to five days of judicial custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

Jignesh Mevani arrested over objectionable tweet

Jignesh Mevani was first detained late at night on Wednesday, April 20 by the Assam Police from the Palanpur Circuit House. Thereafter, the Kokrajhar Police took him to Ahmedabad from where they boarded a train to Guwahati. Sources revealed that the action was taken against the Vadgam MLA in pursuance of an FIR over his tweet claiming that PM Modi considers Godse as God and that he should appeal for peace and harmony after communal clashes in Gujarat.

A case was lodged against Mevani under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and sections of the IT Act based on the complaint of Assam BJP leader, Arup Kumar Dey.