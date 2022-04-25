Jignesh Mevani Granted Bail By Assam's Kokrajhar Court On Bail Bond Of Rs 30,000

A day after being remanded to judicial custody, Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani was granted bail by the Kokrajhar Court of Judicial Magistrate on Monday. Mewani was granted bail on a bail bond worth Rs 30,000. The independent MLA was arrested by the Assam police from Gujarat's Palanpur on April 20 after an FIR was filed against him under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Mevani was purportedly arrested for a tweet against PM Narendra Modi. In the contentious tweet, the Vadgam MLA had reportedly requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure communal harmony during his recent visit to Gujarat. The tweet in question is currently not available for viewing his feed with a message indicating that the posts have been withheld in India following a "legal demand."

After the arrest, Mevani had informed the media, "I have not been given a copy of the FIR, but it's been said I posted a tweet so there is a case against me and I am being arrested. In the tweet, I appealed for peace. I said peace should be maintained as per the atmosphere in the country, as efforts are being made to break communal unity. I am surprised that an FIR has been lodged for maintaining peace. This shows the real picture of the government. I haven't been notified yet. I am not even allowed to talk to family. I am not afraid of such a case."

Congress protests against Jignesh Mevani's arrest

Meanwhile, Congress had protested the arrest of the Gujarat legislator. Former party president Rahul Gandhi had lashed out at PM Modi, calling Mevani's arrest "undemocratic" and "unconstitutional". He went on to add that the Prime Minister cannot "imprison the truth to crush dissent".