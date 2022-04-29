Jignesh Mevani Pledges To Fight BJP & RSS Post Bail; Calls Re-arrest 'PMO's Conspiracy'

Gujarat's Independent MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, on Friday, pledged to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the RSS all his life. He further called his arrest in Assam a conspiracy by the Prime Minister's Office. Jignesh Mevani was granted bail earlier in the day by a local court in Assam's Barpeta district in a case pertaining to the alleged assault on a policewoman.

Speaking to the reporters after getting bail, Jignesh Mevani said, "I have faith in the Indian judiciary, I had to get bail. BJP and PM Modi arrested me just for a tweet and kept me in jail in Assam, what message do they want to give? This was a conspiracy planned at the PM's office. I will fight against BJP and RSS all my life."

Jignesh Mevani granted bail

According to Mevani's lawyer Anghsuman Bora, the Gujarat leader will be released tomorrow after the completion of formalities. "A local court of Barpeta district of Assam grants bail to Jignesh Mevani in case of alleged assault on a policewoman. He is expected to be released on April 30 owing to some formalities," Bora told ANI.

This comes after the Barpeta Police re-arrested the Gujarat leader in Assam several hours after he was granted bail on April 25 over his objectionable tweets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, he was re-arrested after another case was filed against him for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer. The case was filed under the IPC's Sections 294, 323, 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), and 354 (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) against the MLA on April 21. After his arrest, Mevani was sent to five days of judicial custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

Initially, an FIR was filed against Mevani over his tweet claiming that PM Modi considers Godse as God and that he should appeal for peace and harmony after communal clashes in Gujarat. He was then detained late at night on April 20 by the Assam Police from the Palanpur Circuit House, from where he was taken to Ahmedabad by the Kokrajhar Police. They boarded a train to Guwahati.

According to sources, a case was filed against him under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and sections of the IT Act based on the complaint of Assam BJP leader, Arup Kumar Dey.