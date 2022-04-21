Jignesh Mevani Sent To 3-day Police Remand; Barred From Leaving Assam's Kokrajhar

After his late-night arrest by the Assam Police, Independent Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani has been sent to 3-day police custody. According to Mevani’s lawyer, the leader has also been restrained from leaving Assam's Kokrajhar, where the complaint has been filed against him under the IT Act.

“Court has given him 3 days remand. Court has also said he can't leave Kokrajhar,” said Jignesh Mevani’s lawyer.

Mevani has been booked under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and sections of the IT Act. Sources revealed that the action was taken against the independent MLA in pursuance of an FIR over his tweet claiming that PM Modi considers Godse as God and that he should appeal for peace and harmony after communal clashes in Gujarat. However, the police are yet to issue an official confirmation that the arrest has been made after a complaint was filed in Kokrajhar over his offensive tweets against the PM.

Jignesh Mevani arrested, Rahul Gandhi lashes out

In a late-night development on Wednesday, Jignesh Mevani - Independent MLA from Gujarat - was arrested by the Assam Police from the Palanpur Circuit House allegedly over his objectionable tweets against PM Modi. Thereafter, the Kokrajhar Police took him to Ahmedabad from where they boarded a train to Guwahati.

After his arrest, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling it "undemocratic" and "unconstitutional". He further added that the Prime Minister cannot "imprison the truth to crush dissent". Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi shared a news article on Mevani's arrest and said, "Modi ji, you can try to crush dissent by abusing the state machinery. But you can never imprison the truth."

The Gujarat Congress will approach the court and fight a legal battle against the arrest, Gujarat Congress Pradesh Committee spokesperson Manish Doshi said on Thursday.