Jignesh Mevani Sent To One-day Judicial Custody By Assam Court; Bail Hearing On Monday

A Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Assam on Sunday sent Gujarat independent MLA Jignesh Mevani to one-day judicial custody. He was arrested by Assam Police on Wednesday for an alleged tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a police official told PTI. The hearing in the case, including his bail plea, will be taken on Monday.

Additional superintendent of police of Kokrajhar Surjit Singh Panesar said that the court has decided to remand him to one day of judicial custody. Mevani's three-day police custody ended on Sunday, following which he was produced before the court late in the evening.

Court to hear Gujarat legislator's bail on Monday

The police official said that Mevani will be produced before the court on Monday and his hearing will continue, including on his bail petition.

Mevani, an Independent legislator supported by the Indian National Congress, was apprehended from Gujarat's Palanpur on Wednesday night after a First Information Report (FIR) under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act was filed in Kokrajhar Police Station over his purported tweet against PM Modi.

A case was lodged against Mevani under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and sections of the IT Act.

A couple of tweets on Mevani's Twitter handle are not seeable on his feed with a message indicating that the tweets have been withheld in India based on a "legal demand".

In the contentious tweet, Mevani had reportedly requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure communal harmony during his recent visit to Gujarat. The independent MLA claimed that he was arrested out of a political vendetta against him.

Meanwhile, the Congress unit of Assam Police has protested the arrest of the Gujarat legislator. Rahul Gandhi also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling Mevani's arrest "undemocratic" and "unconstitutional". He said that Prime Minister cannot "imprison the truth to crush dissent".

Taking to the microblogging site, Rahul Gandhi shared a news article on Mevani's arrest and said, "Modi ji, you can try to crush dissent by abusing the state machinery. But you can never imprison the truth."