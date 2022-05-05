Jignesh Mevani Sentenced To Three Months In Jail Over 2017 Mehsana Rally In Gujarat

A day after Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani threatened a Gujarat Bandh on June 1 if the state government did not withdraw cases against individuals of the Dalit community over the Una flogging incident in 2016, a Gujarat court on Thursday has sentenced him and nine others to three months in jail over a 2017 case of carrying out Azadi march.

Soon after the verdict, Mevani told ANI, "In this very ordinary matter of whether we got permission for a rally or not, the court has imposed sentence. We have respect towards Indian judiciary, but just to vanish Jignesh Mevani, the administration took this very ordinary case very seriously. We are not scared."

They had allegedly held a rally in Mehsana town in July 2017 without any permission from the police. In 2017, the Mehsana police registered a case of unlawful assembly against Mevani and others under Section 143 of the IPC. The police had reportedly submitted a charge sheet against 12 people in this case.

On May 4, after having served a jail term of 9 days in Assam, Mevani threatened a Gujarat Bandh on June 1 if the state government did not withdraw cases against individuals of the Dalit community over the Una flogging incident in 2016. He also called for a bandh if the 2022 exam leak case was not probed into and if strict action was not taken in the case of a major drug bust in the state's Mundra Port.

Stating that he was proud that the judiciary termed the FIR lodged against him for assaulting a policewoman in Assam as 'frivolous' and 'manufactured', Mevani said the Assam government's police action was 'shameful'. "I was jailed for nine days, I suffered but did not complain," he said.

Jignesh Mevani arrested twice

Earlier, the Gujarat MLA was granted bail by Assam court. He was arrested in connection with his purported tweets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mevani was arrested by an Assam police team from Palanpur town in Gujarat over a couple of his tweets.

Following that, an FIR was filed against him after a complaint was filed by an Assam BJP leader, Arup Kumar Dey. Therefore, a case was lodged against Mevani under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and sections of the IT Act. On 25 April, Mevani was re-arrested by the Barpeta Police for the second time in connection with another case.