Jignesh Mevani Threatens Gujarat Bandh If Cases On Dalits In Una Incident Not Withdrawn

Upon returning to Gujarat, after having served in jail in Assam for nine days, Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani threatened a Gujarat Bandh on June 1 if the state government did not withdraw cases against individuals of the Dalit community over the Una flogging incident in 2016. He also called for a bandh if the 2022 exam leak case was not probed into and if strict action was not taken in the case of a major drug bust at the state's Mundra Port.

Soon after his arrival in Ahmedabad, addressing a gathering at Ramdev Pir no Tekro on Tuesday, Mevani said, "If this government does not withdraw cases registered against Dalits during the Una protests, then Gujarat will be closed on June 1."

Stating that he was proud that the judiciary termed the FIR lodged against him for assaulting a policewoman in Assam as 'frivolous' and 'manufactured', Mevani said the Assam government's police action was 'shameful'. "I was jailed for nine days, I suffered but did not complain," he said.

"Assam's judiciary called a spade a spade that FIR against me is frivolous. It was done at the behest of their political bosses in Delhi," he asserted.

2016 Una Dalit flogging case

The 2016 case pertains to alleged harassment inflicted upon members of the Dalit community by cow vigilantes on 11 July 2016. The vigilantes had submitted that the accused were involved in skinning a cow at the time of the alleged assault.

It was further alleged that the vigilantes kidnapped the members of the community and tied them to a vehicle after which they were flogged.

Speaking about his arrest in the Northeastern state, the independent MLA, who thanked the Congress party for sticking by like a rock through his legal proceedings in Assam, said that Gujarat Police arrested him owing to his revolt against BJP and RSS across the country and for urging people to head to RSS shakhas nationwide.

Further, he saluted the judge for having granted him bail. He said, "Nowadays, the number of people with a spine has become fewer than those with a strong spine. But I, Jignesh Mevani an accused, am saluting the judge for showing strong spine."

"I would like to tell the Gujarat government that you are so 'nikamma' (useless) that you could do nothing when the Assam Police came to Gujarat to trample upon its pride. You should be ashamed of it. The Assam Police kidnapping an MLA from Gujarat and taking him to Assam is an insult to 6.5 crore people of Gujarat," the MLA said, in the presence of state Congress president Jagdish Thakor and other senior party leaders like Arjun Modhwadia and Amit Chavda.