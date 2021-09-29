Jignesh Mevani Vows To 'protect' India's Constitution With Rahul Gandhi & Congress

A day after extending support to the Congress, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Wednesday reiterated his stand to 'protect' the Constitution of India together with Rahul Gandhi. Taking to Twitter, the Dalit leader shared a picture in which he stood alongside Gandhi, holding a copy of the Constitution.

On Tuesday, said he could not formally join the Congress as he may not be able to continue as an Independent MLA. However, extending his support to Congress, Mevani said that ideologically he stands with the party. The Vadgam MLA also announced he will contest the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls on the Congress symbol.

Together we stand to protect The Constitution of India. @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/b4TyImunA8 — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) September 29, 2021

An independent MLA from the Vadgam constituency in Gujarat, Jignesh Mevani (38) is the convener of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM). He had won from the reserved Vadgam Assembly seat in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls. Mevani said he chose to support the Congress because the party has led the Independence struggle and ousted the Britishers from the country.

"To save democracy and the idea of India, I have to be with a party that lead the Independence struggle and dragged the British out of the country. This is why I am here with the Congress today," he added.

Kanhaiya Kumar joins Congress

Earlier on Tuesday, former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Kanhaiya Kumar also joined Congress in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. Kumar was a member of the Communist Party of India (CPI) national executive, a top decision-making body of the party. Kanhaiya had contested against Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Bihar's Begusarai Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 general elections but lost despite a high-profile campaign. Since then he has maintained a low profile.

Opening up on why he joined the Congress and said, "I am joining Congress because it's not just a party, it's an idea. It's the country's oldest and most democratic party, and I am emphasizing 'democratic'. Not just me many think that country can't survive without Congress."

In a development that could have a crucial impact on Bihar politics, the newly-inducted Congress leader is likely to be the next Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee chief, sources told Republic.