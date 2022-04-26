Jignesh Mevani's Bail Plea Rejected; Gujarat MLA Sent To Five-day Judicial Custody

A day after Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani was re-arrested by the Barpeta Police for the second time, his bail application was rejected on Tuesday. Mevani has been sent to five days of judicial custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Barpeta after the police had sought 12 days of custody.

While speaking to the media, the Public Prosecutor said, "The bail plea has been rejected. We asked for 12 days remand, but Court granted 5 days remand."

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was re-arrested by the Barpeta Police on Monday for the second time in connection with another case and this came soon after he was granted bail in the matter connected to his tweet about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mevani's lawyer Anghsuman Bora said. The second arrest has been made with the connection in a case filed against him on April 21. "Barpeta Police re-arrests Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in connection with another case, right after he was granted bail in the matter connected to his tweet," Bora told ANI.

The second arrest has been made with the connection in a case filed against him on April 21. The case was filed under the IPC's Sections 294, 323, 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), and 354 (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

Earlier, the Gujarat legislator was granted bail by the Assam court. He was arrested in connection with his purported tweets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mevani was arrested by an Assam police team from Palanpur town in Gujarat over a couple of his tweets. Following that, an FIR was filed against him after a complaint was filed by an Assam BJP leader, Arup Kumar Dey. Therefore, a case was lodged against Mevani under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and sections of the IT Act.