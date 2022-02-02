The Jinnah tower in Guntur District of Andhra Pradesh has been decorated with the Tricolour days after the Republic TV newsbreak. Speaking to Republic TV, YSRCP leader and Guntur MLA Mohammad Mustafa said that Hindus and Muslims wish to live together in harmony. In addition, he also revealed that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered to paint the Tricolor on the Jinnah Tower.

"Muslim leaders fought against the British during the freedom struggle. After Independence, some Muslims left India and settled in Pakistan. But we wanted to continue to live in our country as Indians AND we love our motherland. Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs want to live together,' said Mohammad Mustafa

Moreover, he claimed that Jagan Mohan Reddy also promotes the message of unity. The YSRCP MLA, therefore, welcomed the Tricolor on the Jinnah Tower. Earlier on Tuesday, the GMC Mayor along with the MLA of Guntur East Mohammad Mustafa visited the tower and inspected the security arrangements. Mustafa, YSRCP MLA, said that at the request of various groups, officials have decided to decorate the tower with the Tricolours and will also construct a pole to hoist the national flag near the tower.

Citizens prevented from hoisting tricolour in Guntur

In a shocking incident, the Andhra Pradesh Police on Republic Day had arrested a group of activists who tried to hoist the Indian National Flag on Jinnah Tower in the state's Guntur district. As per sources, when Hindu Vahini activists tried to hoist the National flag on Jinnah Tower on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, police officials who were deployed at the spot opposed the move and took them into custody.

Visuals of the incident were shared by BJP leaders on social media who lashed out at the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government for preventing Indians from hosting the Tricolour on the occasion of Republic Day. Taking to Twitter, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao remarked that while the Indian flag was being hoisted in Srinagar's Lal Chowk for the first time since Independence, the YSRCP government was not allowing the unfurling of the Tricolour on a tower named after the country's divider. BJP co in-charge of Andhra Pradesh Sunil Deodhar also slammed CM Reddy asking him if "Jinnah circle" was not a part of the Republic of India.